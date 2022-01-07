Skip to main content
A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

Oddsmakers have installed player prop bet markets for A.J. Dillon ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Dillon's Green Bay Packers (13-3) and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North opponents at Ford Field.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Dillon has rushed for 740 yards (46.3 per game) on 173 carries with five touchdowns.
  • And he has added 33 catches for 309 yards (19.3 per game) and two receiving TDs.
  • He has received 173 of his team's 419 carries this season (41.3%).
  • The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • In his three career matchups against the Lions, Dillon averaged 11.7 rushing yards per game, 34.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Dillon, in three matchups versus the Lions, has not run for a TD.
  • The Lions allow 135.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Packers are up against the NFL's 26th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (18 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Vikings, Dillon racked up 63 yards on 14 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Dillon tacked on two catches for 20 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Dillon has rushed for 126 yards (42.0 per game) on 30 carries with three touchdowns.
  • Dillon also has six catches for 48 yards (16.0 per game).

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

A.J. Dillon

173

41.3%

740

5

37

46.8%

4.3

Aaron Jones

171

40.8%

799

4

32

40.5%

4.7

Aaron Rodgers

32

7.6%

94

3

7

8.9%

2.9

Patrick Taylor

12

2.9%

36

0

3

3.8%

3.0

Powered By Data Skrive