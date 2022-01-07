Oddsmakers have installed player prop bet markets for A.J. Dillon ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Dillon's Green Bay Packers (13-3) and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North opponents at Ford Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Dillon has rushed for 740 yards (46.3 per game) on 173 carries with five touchdowns.

And he has added 33 catches for 309 yards (19.3 per game) and two receiving TDs.

He has received 173 of his team's 419 carries this season (41.3%).

The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Dillon's matchup with the Lions.

Matchup vs. Detroit

In his three career matchups against the Lions, Dillon averaged 11.7 rushing yards per game, 34.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Dillon, in three matchups versus the Lions, has not run for a TD.

The Lions allow 135.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.

The Packers are up against the NFL's 26th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (18 this year).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Vikings, Dillon racked up 63 yards on 14 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.

Dillon tacked on two catches for 20 yards.

Over his last three outings, Dillon has rushed for 126 yards (42.0 per game) on 30 carries with three touchdowns.

Dillon also has six catches for 48 yards (16.0 per game).

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt A.J. Dillon 173 41.3% 740 5 37 46.8% 4.3 Aaron Jones 171 40.8% 799 4 32 40.5% 4.7 Aaron Rodgers 32 7.6% 94 3 7 8.9% 2.9 Patrick Taylor 12 2.9% 36 0 3 3.8% 3.0

Powered By Data Skrive