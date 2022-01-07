A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Dillon has rushed for 740 yards (46.3 per game) on 173 carries with five touchdowns.
- And he has added 33 catches for 309 yards (19.3 per game) and two receiving TDs.
- He has received 173 of his team's 419 carries this season (41.3%).
- The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- In his three career matchups against the Lions, Dillon averaged 11.7 rushing yards per game, 34.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Dillon, in three matchups versus the Lions, has not run for a TD.
- The Lions allow 135.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
- The Packers are up against the NFL's 26th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (18 this year).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Vikings, Dillon racked up 63 yards on 14 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Dillon tacked on two catches for 20 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Dillon has rushed for 126 yards (42.0 per game) on 30 carries with three touchdowns.
- Dillon also has six catches for 48 yards (16.0 per game).
Dillon's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
A.J. Dillon
173
41.3%
740
5
37
46.8%
4.3
Aaron Jones
171
40.8%
799
4
32
40.5%
4.7
Aaron Rodgers
32
7.6%
94
3
7
8.9%
2.9
Patrick Taylor
12
2.9%
36
0
3
3.8%
3.0
