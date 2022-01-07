There will be player prop bets available for A.J. Green before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West rivals square off in Week 18 when Green's Arizona Cardinals (11-5) hit the field against the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Green has hauled in 825 yards (on 50 catches) with three touchdowns. He's been targeted 83 times, and is averaging 51.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 15.0% of the 552 passes thrown by his team have gone Green's way.

With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Green has been on the receiving end of 19.7% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while running the ball 45.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Green is averaging 39 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Seahawks, 15.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).

Green, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Green's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.

The 282.9 yards per game the Seahawks are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Cowboys, Green was targeted six times and racked up three catches for 74 yards (24.7 yards per catch).

Green has totaled 171 receiving yards (57 per game), hauling in eight passes on 17 targets over his last three outings.

Green's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 11.6% 42 572 8 14 18.4%

