Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Aaron Jones and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Jones and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has taken 171 carries for a team-leading 799 rushing yards (49.9 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He's also caught 52 passes for 391 yards (24.4 per game) with six touchdowns.

He has received 171 of his team's 419 carries this season (40.8%).

The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Over his eight career matchups against them, Jones has averaged 62.9 rushing yards against the Lions, 26.4 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two of eight games versus the Lions Jones has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

Allowing 135.9 rushing yards per game, the Lions have the 28th-ranked run defense in the league.

The Lions have allowed 18 rushing touchdowns, 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Jones put together a 76-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Vikings, carrying the ball eight times (averaging 9.5 yards per attempt).

He tacked on five receptions for 30 yards in the passing game.

Jones has 200 yards on 33 carries (66.7 ypg) in his last three games.

He's also averaged 21.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 12 passes for 63 yards and one touchdown.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 171 40.8% 799 4 32 40.5% 4.7 A.J. Dillon 173 41.3% 740 5 37 46.8% 4.3 Aaron Rodgers 32 7.6% 94 3 7 8.9% 2.9 Patrick Taylor 12 2.9% 36 0 3 3.8% 3.0

