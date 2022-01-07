Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has taken 171 carries for a team-leading 799 rushing yards (49.9 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 52 passes for 391 yards (24.4 per game) with six touchdowns.
- He has received 171 of his team's 419 carries this season (40.8%).
- The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Over his eight career matchups against them, Jones has averaged 62.9 rushing yards against the Lions, 26.4 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two of eight games versus the Lions Jones has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- Allowing 135.9 rushing yards per game, the Lions have the 28th-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Lions have allowed 18 rushing touchdowns, 26th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Jones put together a 76-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Vikings, carrying the ball eight times (averaging 9.5 yards per attempt).
- He tacked on five receptions for 30 yards in the passing game.
- Jones has 200 yards on 33 carries (66.7 ypg) in his last three games.
- He's also averaged 21.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 12 passes for 63 yards and one touchdown.
Jones' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Aaron Jones
171
40.8%
799
4
32
40.5%
4.7
A.J. Dillon
173
41.3%
740
5
37
46.8%
4.3
Aaron Rodgers
32
7.6%
94
3
7
8.9%
2.9
Patrick Taylor
12
2.9%
36
0
3
3.8%
3.0
