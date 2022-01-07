Aaron Rodgers has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (13-3) hit the field against the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Rodgers has passed for 3,977 yards while completing 68.6% of his throws (352-of-513), with 35 touchdowns and four interceptions (248.6 yards per game).

He has added 94 rushing yards on 32 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per game.

The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Rodgers accounts for 56.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 107 of his 513 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Detroit

In nine matchups against the Lions, Rodgers averaged 262.7 passing yards per game, 110.2 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Rodgers threw multiple touchdown passes eight times over eight of those contests against the Lions.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The Lions have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 255.6 yards per game through the air.

The Lions have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Rodgers completed 76.3% of his passes for 288 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

Rodgers has put up 758 passing yards (252.7 ypg) on 76-of-103 with eight touchdowns against zero interceptions over his last three games.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 162 29.0% 117 1498 11 27 24.8% Allen Lazard 54 9.7% 35 438 6 12 11.0% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 54 9.7% 26 430 3 8 7.3%

