Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Rodgers has passed for 3,977 yards while completing 68.6% of his throws (352-of-513), with 35 touchdowns and four interceptions (248.6 yards per game).
- He has added 94 rushing yards on 32 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per game.
- The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
- Rodgers accounts for 56.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 107 of his 513 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Rodgers' matchup with the Lions.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- In nine matchups against the Lions, Rodgers averaged 262.7 passing yards per game, 110.2 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Rodgers threw multiple touchdown passes eight times over eight of those contests against the Lions.
- Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
- The Lions have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 255.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Lions have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Rodgers completed 76.3% of his passes for 288 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- Rodgers has put up 758 passing yards (252.7 ypg) on 76-of-103 with eight touchdowns against zero interceptions over his last three games.
Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
162
29.0%
117
1498
11
27
24.8%
Allen Lazard
54
9.7%
35
438
6
12
11.0%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
54
9.7%
26
430
3
8
7.3%
Powered By Data Skrive