Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

Aaron Rodgers has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (13-3) hit the field against the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Rodgers has passed for 3,977 yards while completing 68.6% of his throws (352-of-513), with 35 touchdowns and four interceptions (248.6 yards per game).
  • He has added 94 rushing yards on 32 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per game.
  • The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Rodgers accounts for 56.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 107 of his 513 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • In nine matchups against the Lions, Rodgers averaged 262.7 passing yards per game, 110.2 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Rodgers threw multiple touchdown passes eight times over eight of those contests against the Lions.
  • Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • The Lions have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 255.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Lions have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Rodgers completed 76.3% of his passes for 288 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Rodgers has put up 758 passing yards (252.7 ypg) on 76-of-103 with eight touchdowns against zero interceptions over his last three games.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

162

29.0%

117

1498

11

27

24.8%

Allen Lazard

54

9.7%

35

438

6

12

11.0%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

54

9.7%

26

430

3

8

7.3%

