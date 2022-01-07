Alexander Mattison Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago
Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds
Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mattison has rushed for 473 yards (29.6 per game) on 129 carries with three touchdowns.
- He's also caught 31 passes for 225 yards (14.1 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 129 of his team's 427 carries this season (30.2%).
- The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Over his five career matchups against them, Mattison has averaged two rushing yards per game versus the Bears, 21.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mattison has not rushed for a touchdown against the Bears.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Bears are 24th in the league, conceding 126.4 yards per game.
- This season the Bears have given up 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Mattison did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.
- Mattison tacked on four catches for 13 yards.
- In his last three games, Mattison has taken 13 carries for 41 yards (13.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- He's also caught seven passes for 42 yards (14.0 per game).
Mattison's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alexander Mattison
129
30.2%
473
3
28
33.7%
3.7
Dalvin Cook
235
55.0%
1,080
6
45
54.2%
4.6
Kirk Cousins
28
6.6%
116
1
4
4.8%
4.1
Wayne Gallman
28
6.6%
104
0
1
1.2%
3.7
