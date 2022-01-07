Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Alexander Mattison, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Mattison's Minnesota Vikings (7-9) take the field against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mattison has rushed for 473 yards (29.6 per game) on 129 carries with three touchdowns.

He's also caught 31 passes for 225 yards (14.1 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 129 of his team's 427 carries this season (30.2%).

The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Over his five career matchups against them, Mattison has averaged two rushing yards per game versus the Bears, 21.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mattison has not rushed for a touchdown against the Bears.

In terms of defending against the run, the Bears are 24th in the league, conceding 126.4 yards per game.

This season the Bears have given up 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Mattison did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.

Mattison tacked on four catches for 13 yards.

In his last three games, Mattison has taken 13 carries for 41 yards (13.7 per game) and one touchdown.

He's also caught seven passes for 42 yards (14.0 per game).

Mattison's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alexander Mattison 129 30.2% 473 3 28 33.7% 3.7 Dalvin Cook 235 55.0% 1,080 6 45 54.2% 4.6 Kirk Cousins 28 6.6% 116 1 4 4.8% 4.1 Wayne Gallman 28 6.6% 104 0 1 1.2% 3.7

