Alexander Mattison Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Alexander Mattison, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Mattison's Minnesota Vikings (7-9) take the field against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mattison has rushed for 473 yards (29.6 per game) on 129 carries with three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 31 passes for 225 yards (14.1 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 129 of his team's 427 carries this season (30.2%).
  • The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Over his five career matchups against them, Mattison has averaged two rushing yards per game versus the Bears, 21.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mattison has not rushed for a touchdown against the Bears.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Bears are 24th in the league, conceding 126.4 yards per game.
  • This season the Bears have given up 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Mattison did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.
  • Mattison tacked on four catches for 13 yards.
  • In his last three games, Mattison has taken 13 carries for 41 yards (13.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He's also caught seven passes for 42 yards (14.0 per game).

Mattison's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alexander Mattison

129

30.2%

473

3

28

33.7%

3.7

Dalvin Cook

235

55.0%

1,080

6

45

54.2%

4.6

Kirk Cousins

28

6.6%

116

1

4

4.8%

4.1

Wayne Gallman

28

6.6%

104

0

1

1.2%

3.7

