Allen Lazard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

There will be player prop bet markets available for Allen Lazard before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Lazard's Green Bay Packers (13-3) and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North rivals at Ford Field.

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lazard has 35 catches on 54 targets for 438 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 27.4 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 9.7% of the 558 passes thrown by his team have gone Lazard's way.
  • Lazard has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 11.0% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • In his six matchups against the Lions, Lazard's 34.2 receiving yards average is 1.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).
  • Lazard, in six matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The Lions have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 255.6 yards per game through the air.
  • With 28 passing TDs conceded this year, the Lions defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Lazard put together a 72-yard performance against the Vikings last week on six catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Lazard has grabbed 10 passes (15 targets) for 140 yards (46.7 per game) and has two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Lazard's Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Allen Lazard

54

9.7%

35

438

6

12

11.0%

Davante Adams

162

29.0%

117

1498

11

27

24.8%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

54

9.7%

26

430

3

8

7.3%

Aaron Jones

65

11.6%

52

391

6

15

13.8%

