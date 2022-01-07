Allen Lazard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit
Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds
Allen Lazard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lazard has 35 catches on 54 targets for 438 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 27.4 yards per game.
- So far this season, 9.7% of the 558 passes thrown by his team have gone Lazard's way.
- Lazard has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 11.0% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- In his six matchups against the Lions, Lazard's 34.2 receiving yards average is 1.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).
- Lazard, in six matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The Lions have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 255.6 yards per game through the air.
- With 28 passing TDs conceded this year, the Lions defense is ranked 24th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Lazard put together a 72-yard performance against the Vikings last week on six catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.
- Lazard has grabbed 10 passes (15 targets) for 140 yards (46.7 per game) and has two touchdowns over his last three outings.
Lazard's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Allen Lazard
54
9.7%
35
438
6
12
11.0%
Davante Adams
162
29.0%
117
1498
11
27
24.8%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
54
9.7%
26
430
3
8
7.3%
Aaron Jones
65
11.6%
52
391
6
15
13.8%
