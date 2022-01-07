There will be player prop bet markets available for Allen Lazard before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Lazard's Green Bay Packers (13-3) and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North rivals at Ford Field.

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lazard has 35 catches on 54 targets for 438 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 27.4 yards per game.

So far this season, 9.7% of the 558 passes thrown by his team have gone Lazard's way.

Lazard has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 11.0% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Detroit

In his six matchups against the Lions, Lazard's 34.2 receiving yards average is 1.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).

Lazard, in six matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Lions have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 255.6 yards per game through the air.

With 28 passing TDs conceded this year, the Lions defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

Lazard put together a 72-yard performance against the Vikings last week on six catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.

Lazard has grabbed 10 passes (15 targets) for 140 yards (46.7 per game) and has two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Lazard's Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Lazard 54 9.7% 35 438 6 12 11.0% Davante Adams 162 29.0% 117 1498 11 27 24.8% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 54 9.7% 26 430 3 8 7.3% Aaron Jones 65 11.6% 52 391 6 15 13.8%

