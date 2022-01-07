Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kamara has racked up a team-high 752 rushing yards (47.0 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 45 passes for 423 yards (26.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
- He has handled 210, or 45.3%, of his team's 464 rushing attempts this season.
- The Saints have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Kamara has averaged 50.8 rushing yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Falcons, 10.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three of nine games versus the Falcons Kamara has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Kamara will go up against a Falcons squad that allows 127.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.
- Kamara and the Saints will face off against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (19).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Kamara rushed for 32 yards on 13 carries.
- Kamara added five catches for 68 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
- Kamara has 102 yards on 37 carries (34.0 ypg) over his last three games.
- He's also caught nine passes for 88 yards (29.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Kamara's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alvin Kamara
210
45.3%
752
4
33
49.3%
3.6
Mark Ingram II
160
-
554
2
23
-
3.5
Taysom Hill
65
14.0%
356
5
13
19.4%
5.5
Jameis Winston
32
6.9%
166
1
4
6.0%
5.2
