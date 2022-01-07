Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Alvin Kamara, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Kamara and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kamara has racked up a team-high 752 rushing yards (47.0 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He's also caught 45 passes for 423 yards (26.4 per game) and five touchdowns.

He has handled 210, or 45.3%, of his team's 464 rushing attempts this season.

The Saints have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Kamara has averaged 50.8 rushing yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Falcons, 10.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three of nine games versus the Falcons Kamara has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Kamara will go up against a Falcons squad that allows 127.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.

Kamara and the Saints will face off against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (19).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Kamara rushed for 32 yards on 13 carries.

Kamara added five catches for 68 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.

Kamara has 102 yards on 37 carries (34.0 ypg) over his last three games.

He's also caught nine passes for 88 yards (29.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alvin Kamara 210 45.3% 752 4 33 49.3% 3.6 Mark Ingram II 160 - 554 2 23 - 3.5 Taysom Hill 65 14.0% 356 5 13 19.4% 5.5 Jameis Winston 32 6.9% 166 1 4 6.0% 5.2

