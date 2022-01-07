Skip to main content
Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Alvin Kamara, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Kamara and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kamara has racked up a team-high 752 rushing yards (47.0 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 45 passes for 423 yards (26.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He has handled 210, or 45.3%, of his team's 464 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Saints have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Kamara has averaged 50.8 rushing yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Falcons, 10.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three of nine games versus the Falcons Kamara has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Kamara will go up against a Falcons squad that allows 127.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.
  • Kamara and the Saints will face off against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (19).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Kamara rushed for 32 yards on 13 carries.
  • Kamara added five catches for 68 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
  • Kamara has 102 yards on 37 carries (34.0 ypg) over his last three games.
  • He's also caught nine passes for 88 yards (29.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alvin Kamara

210

45.3%

752

4

33

49.3%

3.6

Mark Ingram II

160

-

554

2

23

-

3.5

Taysom Hill

65

14.0%

356

5

13

19.4%

5.5

Jameis Winston

32

6.9%

166

1

4

6.0%

5.2

