Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

There will be player props available for Amari Cooper before he takes to the field for NFL action on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cooper has racked up 786 receiving yards (49.1 per game) and eight touchdowns, hauling in 63 passes on 97 targets.
  • Cooper has been the target of 15.7% (97 total) of his team's 619 passing attempts this season.
  • Cooper (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.4% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Cooper has averaged 80 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Eagles, 17.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Cooper, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • Note: Cooper's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • The 229.4 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Cooper put together an 18-yard performance against the Cardinals last week on three catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Cooper has racked up 37.0 yards per game with two touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes on 23 targets.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amari Cooper

97

15.7%

63

786

8

16

17.4%

CeeDee Lamb

118

19.1%

77

1057

6

10

10.9%

Dalton Schultz

101

16.3%

75

787

6

12

13.0%

Cedrick Wilson

55

8.9%

40

483

4

8

8.7%

