Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooper has racked up 786 receiving yards (49.1 per game) and eight touchdowns, hauling in 63 passes on 97 targets.
- Cooper has been the target of 15.7% (97 total) of his team's 619 passing attempts this season.
- Cooper (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.4% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Cooper has averaged 80 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Eagles, 17.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Cooper, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- Note: Cooper's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The 229.4 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
- With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Cooper put together an 18-yard performance against the Cardinals last week on three catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Cooper has racked up 37.0 yards per game with two touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes on 23 targets.
Cooper's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amari Cooper
97
15.7%
63
786
8
16
17.4%
CeeDee Lamb
118
19.1%
77
1057
6
10
10.9%
Dalton Schultz
101
16.3%
75
787
6
12
13.0%
Cedrick Wilson
55
8.9%
40
483
4
8
8.7%
