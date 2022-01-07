There will be player props available for Amari Cooper before he takes to the field for NFL action on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper has racked up 786 receiving yards (49.1 per game) and eight touchdowns, hauling in 63 passes on 97 targets.

Cooper has been the target of 15.7% (97 total) of his team's 619 passing attempts this season.

Cooper (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.4% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Cooper has averaged 80 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Eagles, 17.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Cooper, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The 229.4 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Cooper put together an 18-yard performance against the Cardinals last week on three catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Cooper has racked up 37.0 yards per game with two touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes on 23 targets.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amari Cooper 97 15.7% 63 786 8 16 17.4% CeeDee Lamb 118 19.1% 77 1057 6 10 10.9% Dalton Schultz 101 16.3% 75 787 6 12 13.0% Cedrick Wilson 55 8.9% 40 483 4 8 8.7%

