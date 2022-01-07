There will be player props available for Amon-Ra St. Brown ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. St.Brown's Detroit Lions (2-13-1) and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North opponents at Ford Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

St.Brown's 803 receiving yards (50.2 per game) are a team high. He has 82 catches (108 targets) and four touchdowns.

St.Brown has been the target of 108 of his team's 561 passing attempts this season, or 19.3% of the target share.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, St.Brown has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have thrown the football in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for St.Brown's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

St.Brown had 18 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Packers, 51.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (69.5).

St.Brown did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Packers.

The 231.8 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Packers have given up 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, St.Brown reeled in eight passes for 111 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 11 times.

St.Brown has chipped in with 25 grabs for 292 yards and three touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 33 times and averaged 97.3 receiving yards per game.

St.Brown's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amon-Ra St. Brown 108 19.3% 82 803 4 12 19.4% T.J. Hockenson 84 15.0% 61 583 4 9 14.5% Kalif Raymond 66 11.8% 44 475 3 6 9.7% D'Andre Swift 73 13.0% 58 436 2 7 11.3%

Powered By Data Skrive