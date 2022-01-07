There will be player prop betting options available for Andy Dalton before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Dalton and the Chicago Bears (6-10) play the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Andy Dalton Prop Bet Odds

Andy Dalton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Dalton leads Chicago with 1,190 passing yards (74.4 ypg) on 116-of-188 with seven touchdowns against seven interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 15 times for 69 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per game.

The Bears have run 52.3% passing plays and 47.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Dalton has attempted 20 of his 188 passes in the red zone, accounting for 14.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In three matchups against the Vikings, Dalton averaged 105.3 passing yards per game, 82.2 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In his only game with a TD pass against the Vikings over those games, Dalton threw multiple touchdown passes.

Note: Dalton's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

The 272.1 passing yards the Vikings give up per game makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Vikings have allowed 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Giants, Dalton went 18-for-35 (51.4 percent) for 173 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.

He also ran the ball three times for 14 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt on the ground.

Dalton has thrown for 173 yards (57.7 ypg) to lead Chicago, completing 51.4% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and one interception over his last three appearances.

Dalton's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 124 25.1% 69 929 4 10 17.2% Cole Kmet 88 17.8% 56 564 0 12 20.7% Allen Robinson II 62 12.6% 36 388 1 4 6.9%

