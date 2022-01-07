Skip to main content
Andy Dalton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota

There will be player prop betting options available for Andy Dalton before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Dalton and the Chicago Bears (6-10) play the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Andy Dalton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Dalton leads Chicago with 1,190 passing yards (74.4 ypg) on 116-of-188 with seven touchdowns against seven interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 15 times for 69 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
  • The Bears have run 52.3% passing plays and 47.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Dalton has attempted 20 of his 188 passes in the red zone, accounting for 14.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • In three matchups against the Vikings, Dalton averaged 105.3 passing yards per game, 82.2 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In his only game with a TD pass against the Vikings over those games, Dalton threw multiple touchdown passes.
  • Note: Dalton's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
  • The 272.1 passing yards the Vikings give up per game makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Vikings have allowed 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Giants, Dalton went 18-for-35 (51.4 percent) for 173 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
  • He also ran the ball three times for 14 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt on the ground.
  • Dalton has thrown for 173 yards (57.7 ypg) to lead Chicago, completing 51.4% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and one interception over his last three appearances.

Dalton's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

124

25.1%

69

929

4

10

17.2%

Cole Kmet

88

17.8%

56

564

0

12

20.7%

Allen Robinson II

62

12.6%

36

388

1

4

6.9%

