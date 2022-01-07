Skip to main content
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York

Antonio Gibson will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East opponents square off in Week 18 when Gibson's Washington Football Team (6-10) hit the field against the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gibson's team-high 891 rushing yards (55.7 per game) have come on 237 carries, with six touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 41 passes for 289 yards (18.1 per game) with three touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 440 times this season, and he's carried 237 of those attempts (53.9%).
  • The Football Team have called a pass in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Over his three career matchups against them, Gibson has averaged 39.7 rushing yards per game versus the Giants, 19.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gibson, in three matchups versus the Giants, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Gibson will go up against a Giants squad that allows 122.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.
  • The Giants have conceded 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Gibson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Eagles.
  • Gibson has 55 yards on 21 carries (18.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.
  • And he has caught eight passes for 68 yards (22.7 per game) with one TD.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Antonio Gibson

237

53.9%

891

6

38

55.9%

3.8

Taylor Heinicke

58

13.2%

310

1

10

14.7%

5.3

Jaret Patterson

62

14.1%

245

2

6

8.8%

4.0

J.D. McKissic

48

10.9%

212

2

6

8.8%

4.4

