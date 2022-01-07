Antonio Gibson will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East opponents square off in Week 18 when Gibson's Washington Football Team (6-10) hit the field against the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gibson's team-high 891 rushing yards (55.7 per game) have come on 237 carries, with six touchdowns.

He's also caught 41 passes for 289 yards (18.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 440 times this season, and he's carried 237 of those attempts (53.9%).

The Football Team have called a pass in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New York

Over his three career matchups against them, Gibson has averaged 39.7 rushing yards per game versus the Giants, 19.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gibson, in three matchups versus the Giants, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Gibson will go up against a Giants squad that allows 122.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.

The Giants have conceded 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Gibson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Eagles.

Gibson has 55 yards on 21 carries (18.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.

And he has caught eight passes for 68 yards (22.7 per game) with one TD.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 237 53.9% 891 6 38 55.9% 3.8 Taylor Heinicke 58 13.2% 310 1 10 14.7% 5.3 Jaret Patterson 62 14.1% 245 2 6 8.8% 4.0 J.D. McKissic 48 10.9% 212 2 6 8.8% 4.4

