Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

NFC West rivals will do battle in Week 18 of the NFL season when the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) meet the Seattle Seahawks (6-10).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Arizona's games this season have gone over 48 points eight of 16 times.

Seattle's games have gone over 48 points in five of 16 chances this season.

Sunday's over/under is 0.5 points lower than the two team's combined 48.5 points per game average.

The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.5 fewer than the 48 total in this contest.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 48.6 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.7 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has played 16 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

The Cardinals are 3-2 ATS when favored by 6.5 points or more this season.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 16 opportunities (43.8%).

The Cardinals put up 26.2 points per game, 5.2 more than the Seahawks give up per outing (21.0).

When Arizona scores more than 21.0 points, it is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Cardinals collect 377.9 yards per game, only 5.9 fewer than the 383.8 the Seahawks give up per outing.

Arizona is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team picks up more than 383.8 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 14 times this season, three fewer than the Seahawks have forced (17).

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has played 16 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Seahawks have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Seattle's games this year have hit the over on six of 16 set point totals (37.5%).

This year the Seahawks score just 1.8 more points per game (22.3) than the Cardinals give up (20.5).

Seattle is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team puts up more than 20.5 points.

The Seahawks average 317.2 yards per game, only 5.7 fewer than the 322.9 the Cardinals give up.

Seattle is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team churns out over 322.9 yards.

This year the Seahawks have 11 turnovers, 14 fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

Arizona has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-4 overall there, this season.

At home, as 6.5-point favorites or more, the Cardinals have one win ATS (1-1).

Arizona has hit the over in three of seven games at home this year.

This season, Cardinals home games average 48.2 points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

On the road, Seattle is 4-4 against the spread, and 3-5 overall.

On the road, the Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point underdogs or more.

This year, in eight road games, Seattle has gone over the total twice.

This season, Seahawks away games average 47.6 points, 0.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (48).

