Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Austin Ekeler and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. AFC West rivals square off in Week 18 when Ekeler's Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ekeler's team-high 847 rushing yards (52.9 per game) have come on 190 carries, with 11 touchdowns.

He's also caught 65 passes for 612 yards (38.3 per game) with seven touchdowns.

He has handled 190, or 47.3%, of his team's 402 rushing attempts this season.

The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ekeler's matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Over his two career matchups against the Raiders, Ekeler averaged 88.5 rushing yards per game, 30.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ekeler, in two matchups versus the Raiders, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Raiders give up 116.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.

The Chargers are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (17 this year).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Broncos, Ekeler ran for 58 yards on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown.

He added 54 yards on three receptions.

Ekeler has 117 rushing yards (39.0 ypg) on 29 carries with two touchdowns over his last three outings.

He also has 77 receiving yards (25.7 per game) on seven catches.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 190 47.3% 847 11 44 45.4% 4.5 Justin Jackson 65 16.2% 344 2 19 19.6% 5.3 Justin Herbert 61 15.2% 301 3 21 21.6% 4.9 Joshua Kelley 33 8.2% 102 0 5 5.2% 3.1

Powered By Data Skrive