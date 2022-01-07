Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ekeler's team-high 847 rushing yards (52.9 per game) have come on 190 carries, with 11 touchdowns.
- He's also caught 65 passes for 612 yards (38.3 per game) with seven touchdowns.
- He has handled 190, or 47.3%, of his team's 402 rushing attempts this season.
- The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Over his two career matchups against the Raiders, Ekeler averaged 88.5 rushing yards per game, 30.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ekeler, in two matchups versus the Raiders, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- The Raiders give up 116.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.
- The Chargers are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (17 this year).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Broncos, Ekeler ran for 58 yards on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown.
- He added 54 yards on three receptions.
- Ekeler has 117 rushing yards (39.0 ypg) on 29 carries with two touchdowns over his last three outings.
- He also has 77 receiving yards (25.7 per game) on seven catches.
Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Austin Ekeler
190
47.3%
847
11
44
45.4%
4.5
Justin Jackson
65
16.2%
344
2
19
19.6%
5.3
Justin Herbert
61
15.2%
301
3
21
21.6%
4.9
Joshua Kelley
33
8.2%
102
0
5
5.2%
3.1
