Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Baltimore Ravens (8-8) will attempt to break their five-game losing run when they battle the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) in Week 18.

Odds for Ravens vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in eight of 16 games this season.

In 56.2% of Pittsburgh's games this season (9/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 41.5.

Sunday's over/under is 2.3 points lower than the two team's combined 43.8 points per game average.

The 47.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 6.1 more than the 41.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Ravens games this season is 46.9, 5.4 points above Sunday's total of 41.5.

The 41.5-point total for this game is 2.2 points below the 43.7 points per game average total in Steelers games this season.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has played 16 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Ravens have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Baltimore's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (eight times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Ravens rack up just 0.7 fewer points per game (23.4) than the Steelers give up (24.1).

When Baltimore puts up more than 24.1 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Ravens average only 18.8 more yards per game (378.7), than the Steelers allow per contest (359.9).

Baltimore is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team piles up over 359.9 yards.

The Ravens have turned the ball over four more times (23 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh is 7-9-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Steelers have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 16 opportunities (43.8%).

The Steelers rack up 3.1 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens surrender (23.5).

When Pittsburgh scores more than 23.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Steelers collect 51.1 fewer yards per game (315.4) than the Ravens allow (366.5).

When Pittsburgh totals over 366.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1-1 overall.

The Steelers have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

Baltimore is 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home.

At home, as 4.5-point favorites or greater, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3).

This year, Baltimore has hit the over in five of eight home games.

Ravens home games this season average 48.5 total points, 7.0 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

Pittsburgh is 2-5 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, on the road.

This season, in four of seven away games Pittsburgh has gone over the total.

Steelers away games this season average 45.3 total points, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

