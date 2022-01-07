Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Roethlisberger leads Pittsburgh with 3,496 passing yards (218.5 ypg) on 360-of-561 with 21 touchdowns against nine interceptions this season.
- He also adds nine rushing yards (0.6 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
- Roethlisberger has thrown 81 passes in the red zone this season, 61.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- In nine matchups against the Ravens, Roethlisberger averaged 277 passing yards per game, 46.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Roethlisberger recorded one touchdown pass in all of those games against the Ravens, while throwing multiple TDs in five games.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
- The Ravens are giving up 296.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.
- With 30 passing TDs allowed this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Browns, Roethlisberger went 24-for-46 (52.2 percent) for 123 yards, while tossing one touchdown and one interception.
- Roethlisberger has put up 430 passing yards (143.3 ypg) on 63-of-106 with two touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also rushed four times for -1 yards and one touchdown, averaging -0.3 yards per game.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
159
25.6%
100
1110
8
19
20.4%
Chase Claypool
98
15.8%
54
823
1
11
11.8%
Pat Freiermuth
70
11.3%
54
444
7
18
19.4%
