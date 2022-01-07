Skip to main content
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

There will be player prop bet markets available for Ben Roethlisberger before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Roethlisberger leads Pittsburgh with 3,496 passing yards (218.5 ypg) on 360-of-561 with 21 touchdowns against nine interceptions this season.
  • He also adds nine rushing yards (0.6 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Roethlisberger has thrown 81 passes in the red zone this season, 61.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In nine matchups against the Ravens, Roethlisberger averaged 277 passing yards per game, 46.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Roethlisberger recorded one touchdown pass in all of those games against the Ravens, while throwing multiple TDs in five games.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
  • The Ravens are giving up 296.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • With 30 passing TDs allowed this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Browns, Roethlisberger went 24-for-46 (52.2 percent) for 123 yards, while tossing one touchdown and one interception.
  • Roethlisberger has put up 430 passing yards (143.3 ypg) on 63-of-106 with two touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also rushed four times for -1 yards and one touchdown, averaging -0.3 yards per game.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

159

25.6%

100

1110

8

19

20.4%

Chase Claypool

98

15.8%

54

823

1

11

11.8%

Pat Freiermuth

70

11.3%

54

444

7

18

19.4%

