There will be player prop bet markets available for Ben Roethlisberger before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger leads Pittsburgh with 3,496 passing yards (218.5 ypg) on 360-of-561 with 21 touchdowns against nine interceptions this season.

He also adds nine rushing yards (0.6 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Roethlisberger has thrown 81 passes in the red zone this season, 61.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In nine matchups against the Ravens, Roethlisberger averaged 277 passing yards per game, 46.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Roethlisberger recorded one touchdown pass in all of those games against the Ravens, while throwing multiple TDs in five games.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.

The Ravens are giving up 296.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.

With 30 passing TDs allowed this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Browns, Roethlisberger went 24-for-46 (52.2 percent) for 123 yards, while tossing one touchdown and one interception.

Roethlisberger has put up 430 passing yards (143.3 ypg) on 63-of-106 with two touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.

He's also rushed four times for -1 yards and one touchdown, averaging -0.3 yards per game.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 159 25.6% 100 1110 8 19 20.4% Chase Claypool 98 15.8% 54 823 1 11 11.8% Pat Freiermuth 70 11.3% 54 444 7 18 19.4%

