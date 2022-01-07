Skip to main content
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Brandin Cooks has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Cooks and the Houston Texans (4-12) square off against the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cooks has 87 catches (130 targets) and a team-high 1,011 receiving yards (63.2 ypg) plus six touchdowns.
  • Cooks has been the target of 130 of his team's 513 passing attempts this season, or 25.3% of the target share.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 20.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Texans have run 56.2% passing plays and 43.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooks' matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Against the Titans, Cooks has averaged 71 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Cooks, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • Note: Cooks' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • This week Cooks will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (261.5 yards allowed per game).
  • With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the Titans defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Cooks hauled in seven passes for 66 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 11 times.
  • Over his last three outings, Cooks' 14 grabs have yielded 168 yards (56.0 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 21 times.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

130

25.3%

87

1011

6

10

20.4%

Nico Collins

53

10.3%

30

379

1

6

12.2%

Chris Conley

37

7.2%

22

323

2

1

2.0%

David Johnson

38

7.4%

29

217

1

7

14.3%

