Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Aiyuk has grabbed 50 passes (77 targets) for 719 yards (44.9 per game) with five TDs this season.
- So far this season, 16.0% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Aiyuk's way.
- Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.9% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have thrown the football in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his two matchups against the Rams, Aiyuk's 19 receiving yards average is 32.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (51.5).
- Aiyuk has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Rams have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 258.5 yards per game through the air.
- The Rams have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (0.9 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Texans, Aiyuk was targeted six times and recorded four catches for 94 yards (23.5 yards per reception).
- In his last three games, Aiyuk's 13 targets have resulted in nine catches for 170 yards (56.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandon Aiyuk
77
16.0%
50
719
5
10
16.9%
Deebo Samuel
115
23.9%
73
1310
6
8
13.6%
George Kittle
87
18.1%
66
900
6
8
13.6%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.9%
30
296
1
5
8.5%
