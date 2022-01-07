Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Brandon Aiyuk, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Aiyuk has grabbed 50 passes (77 targets) for 719 yards (44.9 per game) with five TDs this season.
  • So far this season, 16.0% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Aiyuk's way.
  • Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.9% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have thrown the football in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Aiyuk's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his two matchups against the Rams, Aiyuk's 19 receiving yards average is 32.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (51.5).
  • Aiyuk has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Rams have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 258.5 yards per game through the air.
  • The Rams have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (0.9 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Texans, Aiyuk was targeted six times and recorded four catches for 94 yards (23.5 yards per reception).
  • In his last three games, Aiyuk's 13 targets have resulted in nine catches for 170 yards (56.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandon Aiyuk

77

16.0%

50

719

5

10

16.9%

Deebo Samuel

115

23.9%

73

1310

6

8

13.6%

George Kittle

87

18.1%

66

900

6

8

13.6%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.9%

30

296

1

5

8.5%

Powered By Data Skrive