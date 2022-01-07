Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Brandon Aiyuk, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Aiyuk has grabbed 50 passes (77 targets) for 719 yards (44.9 per game) with five TDs this season.

So far this season, 16.0% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Aiyuk's way.

Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.9% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have thrown the football in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his two matchups against the Rams, Aiyuk's 19 receiving yards average is 32.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (51.5).

Aiyuk has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Rams have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 258.5 yards per game through the air.

The Rams have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (0.9 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Texans, Aiyuk was targeted six times and recorded four catches for 94 yards (23.5 yards per reception).

In his last three games, Aiyuk's 13 targets have resulted in nine catches for 170 yards (56.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 77 16.0% 50 719 5 10 16.9% Deebo Samuel 115 23.9% 73 1310 6 8 13.6% George Kittle 87 18.1% 66 900 6 8 13.6% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.9% 30 296 1 5 8.5%

Powered By Data Skrive