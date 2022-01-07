Skip to main content
Braxton Berrios Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo

Oddsmakers have listed player prop bets for Braxton Berrios ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Berrios and the New York Jets (4-12) take on the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Berrios' 46 catches (on 65 targets) have led to 431 receiving yards (26.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 11.1% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Berrios' way.
  • Berrios has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 11.8% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets have thrown the football in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In his five matchups against the Bills, Berrios' 13 receiving yards average is 24.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).
  • Berrios has not caught a touchdown pass against the Bills.
  • The 185.0 passing yards the Bills allow per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
  • The Bills have conceded 11 passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Buccaneers last week, Berrios was targeted 12 times and picked up 65 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Berrios has put up 42.7 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes on 19 targets.

Berrios' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Braxton Berrios

65

11.1%

46

431

2

8

11.8%

Elijah Moore

77

13.2%

43

538

5

7

10.3%

Corey Davis

59

10.1%

34

492

4

4

5.9%

Jamison Crowder

71

12.2%

50

431

2

11

16.2%

