Braxton Berrios Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo
Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Odds
Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Berrios' 46 catches (on 65 targets) have led to 431 receiving yards (26.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 11.1% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Berrios' way.
- Berrios has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 11.8% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets have thrown the football in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In his five matchups against the Bills, Berrios' 13 receiving yards average is 24.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).
- Berrios has not caught a touchdown pass against the Bills.
- The 185.0 passing yards the Bills allow per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
- The Bills have conceded 11 passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Buccaneers last week, Berrios was targeted 12 times and picked up 65 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Berrios has put up 42.7 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes on 19 targets.
Berrios' New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Braxton Berrios
65
11.1%
46
431
2
8
11.8%
Elijah Moore
77
13.2%
43
538
5
7
10.3%
Corey Davis
59
10.1%
34
492
4
4
5.9%
Jamison Crowder
71
12.2%
50
431
2
11
16.2%
