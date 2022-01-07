Oddsmakers have listed player prop bets for Braxton Berrios ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Berrios and the New York Jets (4-12) take on the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Odds

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Berrios' 46 catches (on 65 targets) have led to 431 receiving yards (26.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

So far this season, 11.1% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Berrios' way.

Berrios has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 11.8% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets have thrown the football in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Berrios' matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his five matchups against the Bills, Berrios' 13 receiving yards average is 24.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).

Berrios has not caught a touchdown pass against the Bills.

The 185.0 passing yards the Bills allow per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.

The Bills have conceded 11 passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Buccaneers last week, Berrios was targeted 12 times and picked up 65 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Berrios has put up 42.7 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes on 19 targets.

Berrios' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Braxton Berrios 65 11.1% 46 431 2 8 11.8% Elijah Moore 77 13.2% 43 538 5 7 10.3% Corey Davis 59 10.1% 34 492 4 4 5.9% Jamison Crowder 71 12.2% 50 431 2 11 16.2%

Powered By Data Skrive