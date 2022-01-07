Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Bryan Edwards Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Before Bryan Edwards hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC West rivals square off in Week 18 when Edwards' Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edwards has totaled 508 receiving yards (31.8 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes on 54 targets.
  • Edwards has been the target of 9.1% (54 total) of his team's 591 passing attempts this season.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Edwards has been on the receiving end of 10.1% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edwards' matchup with the Chargers.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Edwards has averaged 1.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Chargers, 24.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Edwards has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Chargers.
  • The 237.6 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 25 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chargers defense is ranked 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Edwards did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Colts.
  • Edwards' stat line in his last three games shows three grabs for 8 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 2.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted six times.

Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Bryan Edwards

54

9.1%

30

508

3

7

10.1%

Hunter Renfrow

123

20.8%

99

1025

7

21

30.4%

Darren Waller

84

14.2%

53

643

2

11

15.9%

Zay Jones

62

10.5%

42

519

1

3

4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive