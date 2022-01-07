Before Bryan Edwards hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC West rivals square off in Week 18 when Edwards' Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards has totaled 508 receiving yards (31.8 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes on 54 targets.

Edwards has been the target of 9.1% (54 total) of his team's 591 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Edwards has been on the receiving end of 10.1% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edwards' matchup with the Chargers.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Edwards has averaged 1.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Chargers, 24.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Edwards has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Chargers.

The 237.6 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 25 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chargers defense is ranked 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

Edwards did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Colts.

Edwards' stat line in his last three games shows three grabs for 8 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 2.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted six times.

Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Bryan Edwards 54 9.1% 30 508 3 7 10.1% Hunter Renfrow 123 20.8% 99 1025 7 21 30.4% Darren Waller 84 14.2% 53 643 2 11 15.9% Zay Jones 62 10.5% 42 519 1 3 4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive