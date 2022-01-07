Bryan Edwards Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds
Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards has totaled 508 receiving yards (31.8 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes on 54 targets.
- Edwards has been the target of 9.1% (54 total) of his team's 591 passing attempts this season.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Edwards has been on the receiving end of 10.1% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Edwards has averaged 1.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Chargers, 24.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Edwards has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Chargers.
- The 237.6 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 25 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chargers defense is ranked 18th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Edwards did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Colts.
- Edwards' stat line in his last three games shows three grabs for 8 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 2.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted six times.
Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Bryan Edwards
54
9.1%
30
508
3
7
10.1%
Hunter Renfrow
123
20.8%
99
1025
7
21
30.4%
Darren Waller
84
14.2%
53
643
2
11
15.9%
Zay Jones
62
10.5%
42
519
1
3
4.3%
