Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Buffalo Bills (10-6) will try to extend their three-game winning run when they battle the New York Jets (4-12) in Week 18.

Odds for Bills vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in nine of 16 games (56.2%) this season.

New York's games have gone over 41 points in 11 of 16 chances this season.

Sunday's total is 6.3 points lower than the two team's combined 47.3 points per game average.

This contest's total is 6.2 points lower than the 47.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 47.8 points per game in 2021, 6.8 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.1 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 3.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has played 16 games, with nine wins against the spread.

This season, the Bills have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 16 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (eight times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Bills score just 1.3 fewer points per game (28.5) than the Jets give up (29.8).

When Buffalo scores more than 29.8 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Bills average 379.3 yards per game, only 16.7 fewer than the 396.0 the Jets allow per matchup.

When Buffalo picks up more than 396.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Bills have turned the ball over 22 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Jets have forced (14).

Jets stats and trends

In New York's 16 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

New York's games this season have hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities (10 times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Jets rack up 18.8 points per game, comparable to the 17.4 the Bills allow.

New York is 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team puts up more than 17.4 points.

The Jets average 35.7 more yards per game (322.2) than the Bills give up (286.5).

In games that New York picks up more than 286.5 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 3-6 overall.

This year the Jets have 27 turnovers, three fewer than the Bills have takeaways (30).

Home and road insights

Buffalo is 4-3-1 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home.

The Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 16-point favorites or more at home.

In eight games at home this season, Buffalo has hit the over three times.

Bills home games this season average 46.1 total points, 5.1 more than this matchup's over/under (41).

On the road, New York has two wins against the spread and is 1-6 overall.

New York has hit the over in four of seven away games this season.

This season, Jets away games average 43.6 points, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under (41).

