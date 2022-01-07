C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Uzomah has put up a 493-yard campaign so far (30.8 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 49 balls on 63 targets.
- Uzomah has been the target of 12.0% (63 total) of his team's 526 passing attempts this season.
- Uzomah has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the football in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Uzomah's matchup with the Browns.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Against the Browns, Uzomah has averaged 21.6 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups, 4.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In nine matchups with the Browns, Uzomah has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
- The Browns are giving up 223.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- With 28 passing TDs conceded this year, the Browns defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Uzomah was targeted six times, totaling 32 yards on four receptions.
- In his last three games, Uzomah has caught 12 passes on 17 targets for 86 yards, averaging 28.7 yards per game.
Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
C.J. Uzomah
63
12.0%
49
493
5
7
12.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
124
23.6%
79
1429
13
12
21.1%
Tee Higgins
110
20.9%
74
1091
6
11
19.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
17.9%
67
828
5
7
12.3%
Powered By Data Skrive