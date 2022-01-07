C.J. Uzomah has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. AFC North rivals take the field in Week 18 when Uzomah and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) meet the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Uzomah has put up a 493-yard campaign so far (30.8 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 49 balls on 63 targets.

Uzomah has been the target of 12.0% (63 total) of his team's 526 passing attempts this season.

Uzomah has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the football in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Against the Browns, Uzomah has averaged 21.6 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups, 4.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In nine matchups with the Browns, Uzomah has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.

The Browns are giving up 223.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

With 28 passing TDs conceded this year, the Browns defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Uzomah was targeted six times, totaling 32 yards on four receptions.

In his last three games, Uzomah has caught 12 passes on 17 targets for 86 yards, averaging 28.7 yards per game.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % C.J. Uzomah 63 12.0% 49 493 5 7 12.3% Ja'Marr Chase 124 23.6% 79 1429 13 12 21.1% Tee Higgins 110 20.9% 74 1091 6 11 19.3% Tyler Boyd 94 17.9% 67 828 5 7 12.3%

