Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

C.J. Uzomah has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. AFC North rivals take the field in Week 18 when Uzomah and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) meet the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Uzomah has put up a 493-yard campaign so far (30.8 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 49 balls on 63 targets.
  • Uzomah has been the target of 12.0% (63 total) of his team's 526 passing attempts this season.
  • Uzomah has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have thrown the football in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Uzomah's matchup with the Browns.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Against the Browns, Uzomah has averaged 21.6 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups, 4.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In nine matchups with the Browns, Uzomah has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
  • The Browns are giving up 223.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 28 passing TDs conceded this year, the Browns defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Uzomah was targeted six times, totaling 32 yards on four receptions.
  • In his last three games, Uzomah has caught 12 passes on 17 targets for 86 yards, averaging 28.7 yards per game.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

C.J. Uzomah

63

12.0%

49

493

5

7

12.3%

Ja'Marr Chase

124

23.6%

79

1429

13

12

21.1%

Tee Higgins

110

20.9%

74

1091

6

11

19.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

17.9%

67

828

5

7

12.3%

Powered By Data Skrive