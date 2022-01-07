Skip to main content
Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

Before Cam Newton hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. NFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Newton and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Newton leads Carolina with 684 passing yards (97.7 ypg) on 69-of-126 with four touchdowns against five interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 230 rushing yards on 47 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 32.9 yards per game.
  • The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.
  • Newton has thrown seven passes in the red zone this season, 6.2% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Newton's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Newton averaged 186.5 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Buccaneers, 116.0 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
  • Newton threw at least a pair of TDs twice in those matchups against the Buccaneers, while throwing a touchdown pass in four games.
  • Note: Newton's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • This week Newton will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (258.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 15th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Newton did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Saints.
  • Over his last three games, Newton has collected 217 passing yards (72.3 per game) while going 25-for-51 (49% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.
  • He's also added 118 rushing yards (39.3 ypg) on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

153

27.5%

86

1070

4

12

25.0%

Robby Anderson

101

18.2%

46

469

4

7

14.6%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.4%

37

343

1

2

4.2%

