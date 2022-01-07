Before Cam Newton hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. NFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Newton and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Newton leads Carolina with 684 passing yards (97.7 ypg) on 69-of-126 with four touchdowns against five interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 230 rushing yards on 47 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 32.9 yards per game.

The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.

Newton has thrown seven passes in the red zone this season, 6.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Newton averaged 186.5 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Buccaneers, 116.0 yards above his over/under for Sunday.

Newton threw at least a pair of TDs twice in those matchups against the Buccaneers, while throwing a touchdown pass in four games.

Note: Newton's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

This week Newton will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (258.0 yards allowed per game).

The Buccaneers' defense is 15th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Newton did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Saints.

Over his last three games, Newton has collected 217 passing yards (72.3 per game) while going 25-for-51 (49% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.

He's also added 118 rushing yards (39.3 ypg) on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 153 27.5% 86 1070 4 12 25.0% Robby Anderson 101 18.2% 46 469 4 7 14.6% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.4% 37 343 1 2 4.2%

