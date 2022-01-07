Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds
Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Newton leads Carolina with 684 passing yards (97.7 ypg) on 69-of-126 with four touchdowns against five interceptions this season.
- He has tacked on 230 rushing yards on 47 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 32.9 yards per game.
- The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.
- Newton has thrown seven passes in the red zone this season, 6.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Newton averaged 186.5 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Buccaneers, 116.0 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
- Newton threw at least a pair of TDs twice in those matchups against the Buccaneers, while throwing a touchdown pass in four games.
- Note: Newton's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
- This week Newton will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (258.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Buccaneers' defense is 15th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Newton did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Saints.
- Over his last three games, Newton has collected 217 passing yards (72.3 per game) while going 25-for-51 (49% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.
- He's also added 118 rushing yards (39.3 ypg) on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
Newton's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
153
27.5%
86
1070
4
12
25.0%
Robby Anderson
101
18.2%
46
469
4
7
14.6%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.4%
37
343
1
2
4.2%
