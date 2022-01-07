Cameron Brate Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds
Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brate has racked up 233 yards on 28 receptions with four touchdowns, averaging 14.6 yards per game, on 54 targets.
- Brate has been the target of 54 of his team's 692 passing attempts this season, or 7.8% of the target share.
- Brate has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 17.2% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Brate has averaged 25.2 receiving yards per game over his nine career matchups against the Panthers, 6.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Brate, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The 202.1 yards per game the Panthers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- The Panthers have given up 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Brate put together a five-yard performance against the Jets last week on two catches while being targeted three times and scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Brate has put up 38 yards (on six grabs) and two touchdowns.
Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cameron Brate
54
7.8%
28
233
4
20
17.2%
Chris Godwin
127
18.4%
98
1103
5
25
21.6%
Mike Evans
107
15.5%
68
946
12
17
14.7%
Rob Gronkowski
79
11.4%
48
665
6
11
9.5%
