Cameron Brate will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. NFC South rivals take the field in Week 18 when Brate and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brate has racked up 233 yards on 28 receptions with four touchdowns, averaging 14.6 yards per game, on 54 targets.

Brate has been the target of 54 of his team's 692 passing attempts this season, or 7.8% of the target share.

Brate has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 17.2% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brate's matchup with the Panthers.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Brate has averaged 25.2 receiving yards per game over his nine career matchups against the Panthers, 6.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brate, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The 202.1 yards per game the Panthers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers have given up 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Brate put together a five-yard performance against the Jets last week on two catches while being targeted three times and scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Brate has put up 38 yards (on six grabs) and two touchdowns.

Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cameron Brate 54 7.8% 28 233 4 20 17.2% Chris Godwin 127 18.4% 98 1103 5 25 21.6% Mike Evans 107 15.5% 68 946 12 17 14.7% Rob Gronkowski 79 11.4% 48 665 6 11 9.5%

Powered By Data Skrive