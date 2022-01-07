Skip to main content
Cameron Brate Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

Cameron Brate will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. NFC South rivals take the field in Week 18 when Brate and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium.

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brate has racked up 233 yards on 28 receptions with four touchdowns, averaging 14.6 yards per game, on 54 targets.
  • Brate has been the target of 54 of his team's 692 passing attempts this season, or 7.8% of the target share.
  • Brate has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 17.2% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Brate has averaged 25.2 receiving yards per game over his nine career matchups against the Panthers, 6.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Brate, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The 202.1 yards per game the Panthers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • The Panthers have given up 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Brate put together a five-yard performance against the Jets last week on two catches while being targeted three times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Brate has put up 38 yards (on six grabs) and two touchdowns.

Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cameron Brate

54

7.8%

28

233

4

20

17.2%

Chris Godwin

127

18.4%

98

1103

5

25

21.6%

Mike Evans

107

15.5%

68

946

12

17

14.7%

Rob Gronkowski

79

11.4%

48

665

6

11

9.5%

