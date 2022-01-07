Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Wentz has put up 3,378 passing yards (211.1 per game) while going 305-for-487 (62.6% completion percentage) and throwing 26 touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He has added 198 rushing yards on 54 carries with one touchdown, averaging 12.4 yards per game.
- The Colts have run 50.6% passing plays and 49.4% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Wentz has thrown 63 passes in the red zone this season, 37.7% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wentz's matchup with the Jaguars.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Wentz's 233 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Jaguars are 19.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes one time over those outings against the Jaguars, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.
- The Jaguars are allowing 245.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jaguars have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Wentz put together a 148-yard performance against the Raiders last week, completing 59.3% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
- Wentz has racked up 430 passing yards (143.3 per game) and has a 58.2% completion percentage (39-for-67) over his last three appearances, tossing four touchdowns and one interception.
- He's also carried the ball 13 times for 31 yards, averaging 10.3 yards per game.
Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
122
24.8%
82
1018
5
15
23.8%
Zach Pascal
67
13.6%
37
377
3
12
19.0%
Jonathan Taylor
47
9.6%
37
342
2
2
3.2%
Powered By Data Skrive