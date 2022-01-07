In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Carson Wentz and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Wentz's Indianapolis Colts (9-7) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Wentz has put up 3,378 passing yards (211.1 per game) while going 305-for-487 (62.6% completion percentage) and throwing 26 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He has added 198 rushing yards on 54 carries with one touchdown, averaging 12.4 yards per game.

The Colts have run 50.6% passing plays and 49.4% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Wentz has thrown 63 passes in the red zone this season, 37.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wentz's matchup with the Jaguars.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Wentz's 233 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Jaguars are 19.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes one time over those outings against the Jaguars, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.

The Jaguars are allowing 245.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

The Jaguars have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Wentz put together a 148-yard performance against the Raiders last week, completing 59.3% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.

Wentz has racked up 430 passing yards (143.3 per game) and has a 58.2% completion percentage (39-for-67) over his last three appearances, tossing four touchdowns and one interception.

He's also carried the ball 13 times for 31 yards, averaging 10.3 yards per game.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 122 24.8% 82 1018 5 15 23.8% Zach Pascal 67 13.6% 37 377 3 12 19.0% Jonathan Taylor 47 9.6% 37 342 2 2 3.2%

Powered By Data Skrive