CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lamb has grabbed 77 passes for a team-high 1,057 yards and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 118 times and averages 66.1 yards per game.
- Lamb has been the target of 118 of his team's 619 passing attempts this season, or 19.1% of the target share.
- Lamb (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.9% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- In his three matchups against the Eagles, Lamb's 52.7 receiving yards average is 16.8 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (69.5).
- In three matchups, Lamb has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Eagles.
- The 229.4 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 23 passing TDs conceded this year, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Cardinals, Lamb was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 51 yards (17 yards per reception).
- Lamb has caught 13 passes on 18 targets for 167 yards during his last three games, averaging 55.7 yards per game.
Lamb's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
118
19.1%
77
1057
6
10
10.9%
Dalton Schultz
101
16.3%
75
787
6
12
13.0%
Amari Cooper
97
15.7%
63
786
8
16
17.4%
Cedrick Wilson
55
8.9%
40
483
4
8
8.7%
Powered By Data Skrive