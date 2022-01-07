Before placing any wagers on CeeDee Lamb's player prop betting options for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lamb has grabbed 77 passes for a team-high 1,057 yards and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 118 times and averages 66.1 yards per game.

Lamb has been the target of 118 of his team's 619 passing attempts this season, or 19.1% of the target share.

Lamb (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.9% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lamb's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In his three matchups against the Eagles, Lamb's 52.7 receiving yards average is 16.8 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (69.5).

In three matchups, Lamb has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Eagles.

The 229.4 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 23 passing TDs conceded this year, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Cardinals, Lamb was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 51 yards (17 yards per reception).

Lamb has caught 13 passes on 18 targets for 167 yards during his last three games, averaging 55.7 yards per game.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 118 19.1% 77 1057 6 10 10.9% Dalton Schultz 101 16.3% 75 787 6 12 13.0% Amari Cooper 97 15.7% 63 786 8 16 17.4% Cedrick Wilson 55 8.9% 40 483 4 8 8.7%

Powered By Data Skrive