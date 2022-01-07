Skip to main content
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Before placing any wagers on CeeDee Lamb's player prop betting options for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lamb has grabbed 77 passes for a team-high 1,057 yards and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 118 times and averages 66.1 yards per game.
  • Lamb has been the target of 118 of his team's 619 passing attempts this season, or 19.1% of the target share.
  • Lamb (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.9% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • In his three matchups against the Eagles, Lamb's 52.7 receiving yards average is 16.8 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (69.5).
  • In three matchups, Lamb has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Eagles.
  • The 229.4 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 23 passing TDs conceded this year, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Cardinals, Lamb was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 51 yards (17 yards per reception).
  • Lamb has caught 13 passes on 18 targets for 167 yards during his last three games, averaging 55.7 yards per game.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

118

19.1%

77

1057

6

10

10.9%

Dalton Schultz

101

16.3%

75

787

6

12

13.0%

Amari Cooper

97

15.7%

63

786

8

16

17.4%

Cedrick Wilson

55

8.9%

40

483

4

8

8.7%

