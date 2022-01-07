Skip to main content
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Before placing any wagers on Chase Claypool's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Claypool and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Claypool has accumulated 54 catches for 823 yards and one touchdown this year. He has been targeted 98 times and averages 51.4 receiving yards.
  • Claypool has been the target of 15.8% (98 total) of his team's 620 passing attempts this season.
  • Claypool (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In his three matchups against the Ravens, Claypool's 48.7 receiving yards average is 9.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (58.5).
  • Claypool has caught a touchdown pass against the Ravens once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Ravens are conceding 296.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • With 30 passing TDs allowed this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Browns, Claypool was targeted nine times and recorded three catches for 17 yards.
  • Claypool has totaled 70 receiving yards (23.3 per game), reeling in seven balls on 17 targets over his last three outings.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chase Claypool

98

15.8%

54

823

1

11

11.8%

Diontae Johnson

159

25.6%

100

1110

8

19

20.4%

Pat Freiermuth

70

11.3%

54

444

7

18

19.4%

Najee Harris

90

14.5%

70

440

3

14

15.1%

