Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Claypool has accumulated 54 catches for 823 yards and one touchdown this year. He has been targeted 98 times and averages 51.4 receiving yards.
- Claypool has been the target of 15.8% (98 total) of his team's 620 passing attempts this season.
- Claypool (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Claypool's matchup with the Ravens.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- In his three matchups against the Ravens, Claypool's 48.7 receiving yards average is 9.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (58.5).
- Claypool has caught a touchdown pass against the Ravens once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Ravens are conceding 296.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.
- With 30 passing TDs allowed this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Browns, Claypool was targeted nine times and recorded three catches for 17 yards.
- Claypool has totaled 70 receiving yards (23.3 per game), reeling in seven balls on 17 targets over his last three outings.
Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
98
15.8%
54
823
1
11
11.8%
Diontae Johnson
159
25.6%
100
1110
8
19
20.4%
Pat Freiermuth
70
11.3%
54
444
7
18
19.4%
Najee Harris
90
14.5%
70
440
3
14
15.1%
Powered By Data Skrive