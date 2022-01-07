Before placing any wagers on Chase Claypool's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Claypool and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool has accumulated 54 catches for 823 yards and one touchdown this year. He has been targeted 98 times and averages 51.4 receiving yards.

Claypool has been the target of 15.8% (98 total) of his team's 620 passing attempts this season.

Claypool (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In his three matchups against the Ravens, Claypool's 48.7 receiving yards average is 9.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (58.5).

Claypool has caught a touchdown pass against the Ravens once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Ravens are conceding 296.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.

With 30 passing TDs allowed this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Browns, Claypool was targeted nine times and recorded three catches for 17 yards.

Claypool has totaled 70 receiving yards (23.3 per game), reeling in seven balls on 17 targets over his last three outings.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 98 15.8% 54 823 1 11 11.8% Diontae Johnson 159 25.6% 100 1110 8 19 20.4% Pat Freiermuth 70 11.3% 54 444 7 18 19.4% Najee Harris 90 14.5% 70 440 3 14 15.1%

