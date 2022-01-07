Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chase Edmonds Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle

Chase Edmonds will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Edmonds and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edmonds has put up 592 rushing yards on 116 carries (37.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns this season.
  • He's also tacked on 43 catches for 311 yards (19.4 per game).
  • He has handled 116, or 24.8%, of his team's 468 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edmonds' matchup with the Seahawks.

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Against the Seahawks, Edmonds' 17.6 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 29.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Edmonds, in seven matchups versus the Seahawks, has not run for a TD.
  • Edmonds will go up against a Seahawks squad that allows 113.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.
  • Edmonds and the Cardinals will face off against the NFL's 19th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (15).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Edmonds racked up 53 yards on 18 carries.
  • He also caught five passes for 29 yards.
  • Edmonds has 162 rushing yards (54.0 ypg) on 40 carries with one touchdown over his last three outings.
  • He's also averaged 33.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 13 passes for 100 yards.

Edmonds' Arizona Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Chase Edmonds

116

24.8%

592

2

20

21.3%

5.1

James Conner

187

40.0%

700

14

39

41.5%

3.7

Kyler Murray

83

17.7%

388

5

23

24.5%

4.7

Eno Benjamin

27

5.8%

87

1

1

1.1%

3.2

Powered By Data Skrive