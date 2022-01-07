Chase Edmonds will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Edmonds and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Odds

Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edmonds has put up 592 rushing yards on 116 carries (37.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns this season.

He's also tacked on 43 catches for 311 yards (19.4 per game).

He has handled 116, or 24.8%, of his team's 468 rushing attempts this season.

The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Against the Seahawks, Edmonds' 17.6 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 29.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Edmonds, in seven matchups versus the Seahawks, has not run for a TD.

Edmonds will go up against a Seahawks squad that allows 113.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.

Edmonds and the Cardinals will face off against the NFL's 19th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (15).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Edmonds racked up 53 yards on 18 carries.

He also caught five passes for 29 yards.

Edmonds has 162 rushing yards (54.0 ypg) on 40 carries with one touchdown over his last three outings.

He's also averaged 33.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 13 passes for 100 yards.

Edmonds' Arizona Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chase Edmonds 116 24.8% 592 2 20 21.3% 5.1 James Conner 187 40.0% 700 14 39 41.5% 3.7 Kyler Murray 83 17.7% 388 5 23 24.5% 4.7 Eno Benjamin 27 5.8% 87 1 1 1.1% 3.2

