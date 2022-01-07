Chase Edmonds Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle
Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Odds
Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edmonds has put up 592 rushing yards on 116 carries (37.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns this season.
- He's also tacked on 43 catches for 311 yards (19.4 per game).
- He has handled 116, or 24.8%, of his team's 468 rushing attempts this season.
- The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Against the Seahawks, Edmonds' 17.6 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 29.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Edmonds, in seven matchups versus the Seahawks, has not run for a TD.
- Edmonds will go up against a Seahawks squad that allows 113.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.
- Edmonds and the Cardinals will face off against the NFL's 19th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (15).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Edmonds racked up 53 yards on 18 carries.
- He also caught five passes for 29 yards.
- Edmonds has 162 rushing yards (54.0 ypg) on 40 carries with one touchdown over his last three outings.
- He's also averaged 33.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 13 passes for 100 yards.
Edmonds' Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Chase Edmonds
116
24.8%
592
2
20
21.3%
5.1
James Conner
187
40.0%
700
14
39
41.5%
3.7
Kyler Murray
83
17.7%
388
5
23
24.5%
4.7
Eno Benjamin
27
5.8%
87
1
1
1.1%
3.2
