Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kirk has been targeted 100 times and has 75 catches, leading the Cardinals with 939 yards (58.7 ypg) while also scoring five touchdowns this season.
- Kirk has been the target of 18.1% (100 total) of his team's 552 passing attempts this season.
- Kirk (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Against the Seahawks, Kirk has averaged 29.5 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups, 34.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In six matchups with the Seahawks, Kirk has had a TD catch once (including multiple scores in that game).
- The 282.9 passing yards the Seahawks yield per game makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Seahawks have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cowboys last week, Kirk was targeted nine times and racked up 79 yards on six receptions.
- During his last three games, Kirk has caught 22 passes on 30 targets for 221 yards and one touchdown, averaging 73.7 yards per game.
Kirk's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
100
18.1%
75
939
5
9
11.8%
A.J. Green
83
15.0%
50
825
3
15
19.7%
Zach Ertz
102
-
67
679
5
17
-
DeAndre Hopkins
64
11.6%
42
572
8
14
18.4%
