Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle

Christian Kirk has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Kirk's Arizona Cardinals (11-5) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West opponents at State Farm Stadium.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kirk has been targeted 100 times and has 75 catches, leading the Cardinals with 939 yards (58.7 ypg) while also scoring five touchdowns this season.
  • Kirk has been the target of 18.1% (100 total) of his team's 552 passing attempts this season.
  • Kirk (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Against the Seahawks, Kirk has averaged 29.5 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups, 34.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In six matchups with the Seahawks, Kirk has had a TD catch once (including multiple scores in that game).
  • The 282.9 passing yards the Seahawks yield per game makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Seahawks have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cowboys last week, Kirk was targeted nine times and racked up 79 yards on six receptions.
  • During his last three games, Kirk has caught 22 passes on 30 targets for 221 yards and one touchdown, averaging 73.7 yards per game.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

100

18.1%

75

939

5

9

11.8%

A.J. Green

83

15.0%

50

825

3

15

19.7%

Zach Ertz

102

-

67

679

5

17

-

DeAndre Hopkins

64

11.6%

42

572

8

14

18.4%

Powered By Data Skrive