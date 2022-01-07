Christian Kirk has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Kirk's Arizona Cardinals (11-5) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West opponents at State Farm Stadium.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kirk has been targeted 100 times and has 75 catches, leading the Cardinals with 939 yards (58.7 ypg) while also scoring five touchdowns this season.

Kirk has been the target of 18.1% (100 total) of his team's 552 passing attempts this season.

Kirk (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Against the Seahawks, Kirk has averaged 29.5 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups, 34.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In six matchups with the Seahawks, Kirk has had a TD catch once (including multiple scores in that game).

The 282.9 passing yards the Seahawks yield per game makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Seahawks have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Cowboys last week, Kirk was targeted nine times and racked up 79 yards on six receptions.

During his last three games, Kirk has caught 22 passes on 30 targets for 221 yards and one touchdown, averaging 73.7 yards per game.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 11.6% 42 572 8 14 18.4%

