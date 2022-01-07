In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Chuba Hubbard and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. NFC South rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hubbard has churned out a team-best 564 rushing yards (35.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

He's also caught 23 passes for 166 yards (10.4 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 429 times this season, and he's carried 163 of those attempts (38.0%).

The Panthers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Hubbard's nine rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Buccaneers are 34.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hubbard did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's third-ranked defense against the run, giving up 91.4 yards per game.

Hubbard and the Panthers will face off against the NFL's fifth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Saints, Hubbard picked up 55 yards on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown.

He racked up 13 yards on three receptions.

In his last three games, Hubbard has run for 104 yards on 31 carries (34.7 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chuba Hubbard 163 38.0% 564 5 24 36.9% 3.5 Christian McCaffrey 99 23.1% 442 1 16 24.6% 4.5 Cam Newton 47 11.0% 230 5 8 12.3% 4.9 Sam Darnold 40 9.3% 203 5 8 12.3% 5.1

