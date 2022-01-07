Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hubbard has churned out a team-best 564 rushing yards (35.3 per game) with five touchdowns.
- He's also caught 23 passes for 166 yards (10.4 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 429 times this season, and he's carried 163 of those attempts (38.0%).
- The Panthers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Hubbard's nine rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Buccaneers are 34.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hubbard did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Buccaneers.
- The Buccaneers have the NFL's third-ranked defense against the run, giving up 91.4 yards per game.
- Hubbard and the Panthers will face off against the NFL's fifth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (11).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Saints, Hubbard picked up 55 yards on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown.
- He racked up 13 yards on three receptions.
- In his last three games, Hubbard has run for 104 yards on 31 carries (34.7 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
Hubbard's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Chuba Hubbard
163
38.0%
564
5
24
36.9%
3.5
Christian McCaffrey
99
23.1%
442
1
16
24.6%
4.5
Cam Newton
47
11.0%
230
5
8
12.3%
4.9
Sam Darnold
40
9.3%
203
5
8
12.3%
5.1
