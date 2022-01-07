Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) carry a three-game winning run into a Week 18 clash against the Cleveland Browns (7-9).

Odds for Browns vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 37.5-point total in nine of 16 games this season.

Cincinnati's games have gone over 37.5 points in 13 of 16 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.3, is 10.8 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 44.4 points per game, 6.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The Browns and their opponents have scored an average of 45.9 points per game in 2021, 8.4 more than Sunday's total.

The 37.5-point total for this game is 9.1 points below the 46.6 points per game average total in Bengals games this season.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland is 7-9-0 against the spread this year.

The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6 points or more (in three chances).

Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 16 opportunities (43.8%).

This year, the Browns put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Bengals surrender (22.2).

Cleveland is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.2 points.

The Browns rack up 338.4 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 349.3 the Bengals give up per contest.

In games that Cleveland totals over 349.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over one more time (20 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has played 16 games, with nine wins against the spread.

This season, the Bengals won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the total in eight out of 16 opportunities (50%).

This season the Bengals rack up 5.6 more points per game (27.8) than the Browns surrender (22.2).

When Cincinnati puts up more than 22.2 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Bengals rack up 372.7 yards per game, 53.1 more yards than the 319.6 the Browns allow.

In games that Cincinnati churns out over 319.6 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over two more times (21 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Home and road insights

Cleveland is 3-5 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home this year.

The Browns have one win ATS (1-2) as 6-point favorites or greater at home.

In eight home games this year, Cleveland has gone over the total three times.

The average point total in Browns home games this season is 44.1 points, 6.6 more than this outing's over/under (37.5).

Cincinnati is 5-2 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, on the road.

The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 6-point underdogs or more.

This year, in seven road games, Cincinnati has gone over the total twice.

This season, Bengals away games average 45.4 points, 7.9 more than this outing's over/under (37.5).

