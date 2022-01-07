Clyde Edwards-Helaire will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) and the Denver Broncos (7-9) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West opponents at Empower Field at Mile High.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 517 yards on 119 carries (32.3 ypg), with four touchdowns.

And he has added 19 catches for 129 yards (8.1 per game) and two receiving TDs.

He has handled 119, or 29.6%, of his team's 402 rushing attempts this season.

The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Denver

Edwards-Helaire's 33.3 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Broncos are 7.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Edwards-Helaire, in three matchups versus the Broncos, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

In terms of defending against the run, the Broncos are 13th in the NFL, conceding 109.8 yards per game.

The Chiefs are up against the NFL's third-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (nine this year).

Recent Performances

Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.

During his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has taken 18 carries for 59 yards (19.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 29.6% 517 4 12 16.7% 4.3 Darrel Williams 137 34.1% 541 6 28 38.9% 3.9 Patrick Mahomes II 57 14.2% 327 2 13 18.1% 5.7 Derrick Gore 44 10.9% 226 2 8 11.1% 5.1

