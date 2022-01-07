Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 517 yards on 119 carries (32.3 ypg), with four touchdowns.
- And he has added 19 catches for 129 yards (8.1 per game) and two receiving TDs.
- He has handled 119, or 29.6%, of his team's 402 rushing attempts this season.
- The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Edwards-Helaire's 33.3 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Broncos are 7.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Edwards-Helaire, in three matchups versus the Broncos, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Broncos are 13th in the NFL, conceding 109.8 yards per game.
- The Chiefs are up against the NFL's third-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (nine this year).
Recent Performances
- Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.
- During his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has taken 18 carries for 59 yards (19.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
119
29.6%
517
4
12
16.7%
4.3
Darrel Williams
137
34.1%
541
6
28
38.9%
3.9
Patrick Mahomes II
57
14.2%
327
2
13
18.1%
5.7
Derrick Gore
44
10.9%
226
2
8
11.1%
5.1
