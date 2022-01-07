Before Cole Kmet hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. NFC North foes hit the field in Week 18 when Kmet and the Chicago Bears (6-10) meet the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Cole Kmet Prop Bet Odds

Cole Kmet Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kmet has put together 56 passes for 564 yards this season. He has been targeted 88 times, and averages 35.3 yards per game.

Kmet has been the target of 17.8% (88 total) of his team's 494 passing attempts this season.

Kmet has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 20.7% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears have thrown the ball in 52.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In his three matchups against the Vikings, Kmet's 30 receiving yards average is 5.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).

Kmet, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

This week Kmet will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (272.1 yards allowed per game).

The Vikings have given up 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Giants last week, Kmet was targeted five times and picked up 25 yards on three receptions.

Kmet's 13 catches have gotten him 145 yards (48.3 per game) over his last three games. He was targeted 19 times.

Kmet's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cole Kmet 88 17.8% 56 564 0 12 20.7% Darnell Mooney 124 25.1% 69 929 4 10 17.2% Allen Robinson II 62 12.6% 36 388 1 4 6.9% Marquise Goodwin 37 7.5% 18 300 1 3 5.2%

