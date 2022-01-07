Cole Kmet Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Cole Kmet Prop Bet Odds
Cole Kmet Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kmet has put together 56 passes for 564 yards this season. He has been targeted 88 times, and averages 35.3 yards per game.
- Kmet has been the target of 17.8% (88 total) of his team's 494 passing attempts this season.
- Kmet has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 20.7% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears have thrown the ball in 52.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kmet's matchup with the Vikings.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- In his three matchups against the Vikings, Kmet's 30 receiving yards average is 5.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).
- Kmet, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- This week Kmet will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (272.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Vikings have given up 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Giants last week, Kmet was targeted five times and picked up 25 yards on three receptions.
- Kmet's 13 catches have gotten him 145 yards (48.3 per game) over his last three games. He was targeted 19 times.
Kmet's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cole Kmet
88
17.8%
56
564
0
12
20.7%
Darnell Mooney
124
25.1%
69
929
4
10
17.2%
Allen Robinson II
62
12.6%
36
388
1
4
6.9%
Marquise Goodwin
37
7.5%
18
300
1
3
5.2%
Powered By Data Skrive