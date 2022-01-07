Skip to main content
Cole Kmet Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota

Before Cole Kmet hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. NFC North foes hit the field in Week 18 when Kmet and the Chicago Bears (6-10) meet the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Cole Kmet Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kmet has put together 56 passes for 564 yards this season. He has been targeted 88 times, and averages 35.3 yards per game.
  • Kmet has been the target of 17.8% (88 total) of his team's 494 passing attempts this season.
  • Kmet has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 20.7% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears have thrown the ball in 52.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • In his three matchups against the Vikings, Kmet's 30 receiving yards average is 5.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).
  • Kmet, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • This week Kmet will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (272.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Vikings have given up 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Giants last week, Kmet was targeted five times and picked up 25 yards on three receptions.
  • Kmet's 13 catches have gotten him 145 yards (48.3 per game) over his last three games. He was targeted 19 times.

Kmet's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cole Kmet

88

17.8%

56

564

0

12

20.7%

Darnell Mooney

124

25.1%

69

929

4

10

17.2%

Allen Robinson II

62

12.6%

36

388

1

4

6.9%

Marquise Goodwin

37

7.5%

18

300

1

3

5.2%

