Before Cooper Kupp hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. NFC West foes hit the field in Week 18 when Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) meet the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp's 1,829 receiving yards (114.3 per game) lead the Rams. He has 138 catches on 184 targets with 15 touchdowns.

Kupp has been the target of 184 of his team's 575 passing attempts this season, or 32.0% of the target share.

Kupp (35 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 32.7% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Against the 49ers, Kupp has averaged 29.9 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups, 79.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kupp has caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Kupp will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (227.3 yards allowed per game).

With 22 passing TDs conceded this season, the 49ers defense is ranked seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Ravens, Kupp was targeted seven times and racked up six catches for 95 yards (15.8 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

Kupp's 33 targets have led to 25 grabs for 340 yards (113.3 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three outings.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 184 32.0% 138 1829 15 35 32.7% Van Jefferson 86 15.0% 48 771 6 15 14.0% Robert Woods 69 12.0% 45 556 4 16 15.0% Odell Beckham Jr. 77 - 42 519 5 12 -

