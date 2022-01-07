Skip to main content
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Before Cooper Kupp hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. NFC West foes hit the field in Week 18 when Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) meet the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kupp's 1,829 receiving yards (114.3 per game) lead the Rams. He has 138 catches on 184 targets with 15 touchdowns.
  • Kupp has been the target of 184 of his team's 575 passing attempts this season, or 32.0% of the target share.
  • Kupp (35 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 32.7% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Against the 49ers, Kupp has averaged 29.9 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups, 79.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kupp has caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Kupp will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (227.3 yards allowed per game).
  • With 22 passing TDs conceded this season, the 49ers defense is ranked seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Ravens, Kupp was targeted seven times and racked up six catches for 95 yards (15.8 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
  • Kupp's 33 targets have led to 25 grabs for 340 yards (113.3 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three outings.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

184

32.0%

138

1829

15

35

32.7%

Van Jefferson

86

15.0%

48

771

6

15

14.0%

Robert Woods

69

12.0%

45

556

4

16

15.0%

Odell Beckham Jr.

77

-

42

519

5

12

-

