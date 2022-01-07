Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patterson has carried the ball 149 times for a team-high 607 yards (37.9 per game), with six touchdowns.
- He also averages 34.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 51 passes for 547 yards and five touchdowns.
- His team has run the ball 381 times this season, and he's carried 149 of those attempts (39.1%).
- The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- In his four career matchups against the Saints, Patterson averaged 4.5 rushing yards per game, 35.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In four games against the Saints Patterson has not run for a touchdown.
- Note: Patterson's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- The Saints have the NFL's fourth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 95.4 yards per game.
- This year the Saints have allowed 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked fifth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bills last week, Patterson rushed nine times for 28 yards.
- He chipped in with two receptions for 24 yards in the passing game.
- In his last three games, Patterson has 60 yards on 27 carries (20.0 ypg), with one touchdown.
Patterson's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Cordarrelle Patterson
149
39.1%
607
6
31
48.4%
4.1
Mike Davis
132
34.6%
473
3
18
28.1%
3.6
Qadree Ollison
20
5.2%
86
0
2
3.1%
4.3
Matt Ryan
39
10.2%
80
1
11
17.2%
2.1
