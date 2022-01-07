There will be player prop bets available for Cordarrelle Patterson before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patterson has carried the ball 149 times for a team-high 607 yards (37.9 per game), with six touchdowns.

He also averages 34.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 51 passes for 547 yards and five touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 381 times this season, and he's carried 149 of those attempts (39.1%).

The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

In his four career matchups against the Saints, Patterson averaged 4.5 rushing yards per game, 35.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In four games against the Saints Patterson has not run for a touchdown.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The Saints have the NFL's fourth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 95.4 yards per game.

This year the Saints have allowed 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked fifth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Bills last week, Patterson rushed nine times for 28 yards.

He chipped in with two receptions for 24 yards in the passing game.

In his last three games, Patterson has 60 yards on 27 carries (20.0 ypg), with one touchdown.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 149 39.1% 607 6 31 48.4% 4.1 Mike Davis 132 34.6% 473 3 18 28.1% 3.6 Qadree Ollison 20 5.2% 86 0 2 3.1% 4.3 Matt Ryan 39 10.2% 80 1 11 17.2% 2.1

