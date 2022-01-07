Skip to main content
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

There will be player prop bets available for Cordarrelle Patterson before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patterson has carried the ball 149 times for a team-high 607 yards (37.9 per game), with six touchdowns.
  • He also averages 34.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 51 passes for 547 yards and five touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 381 times this season, and he's carried 149 of those attempts (39.1%).
  • The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • In his four career matchups against the Saints, Patterson averaged 4.5 rushing yards per game, 35.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In four games against the Saints Patterson has not run for a touchdown.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The Saints have the NFL's fourth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 95.4 yards per game.
  • This year the Saints have allowed 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked fifth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bills last week, Patterson rushed nine times for 28 yards.
  • He chipped in with two receptions for 24 yards in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Patterson has 60 yards on 27 carries (20.0 ypg), with one touchdown.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Cordarrelle Patterson

149

39.1%

607

6

31

48.4%

4.1

Mike Davis

132

34.6%

473

3

18

28.1%

3.6

Qadree Ollison

20

5.2%

86

0

2

3.1%

4.3

Matt Ryan

39

10.2%

80

1

11

17.2%

2.1

