Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sutton has grabbed 57 balls, with a team-high 763 receiving yards plus two touchdowns. He has been targeted 95 times, and is averaging 47.7 yards per game.
- So far this season, 18.4% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Sutton's way.
- Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sutton's matchup with the Chiefs.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Sutton is averaging 62 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Chiefs, 17.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (44.5).
- In five matchups versus the Chiefs, Sutton has not had a touchdown catch.
- This week Sutton will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (269.0 yards allowed per game).
- With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Sutton put together a 60-yard performance against the Chargers last week on three catches (20 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.
- Over his last three outings, Sutton racked up nine catches on 17 targets and averaged 35.0 receiving yards.
Sutton's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
95
18.4%
57
763
2
10
16.4%
Noah Fant
88
17.1%
67
654
4
11
18.0%
Tim Patrick
75
14.5%
47
639
5
10
16.4%
Jerry Jeudy
51
9.9%
36
437
0
3
4.9%
Powered By Data Skrive