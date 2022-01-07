Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Before Courtland Sutton hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Sutton and the Denver Broncos (7-9) square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sutton has grabbed 57 balls, with a team-high 763 receiving yards plus two touchdowns. He has been targeted 95 times, and is averaging 47.7 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 18.4% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Sutton's way.
  • Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sutton's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Sutton is averaging 62 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Chiefs, 17.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (44.5).
  • In five matchups versus the Chiefs, Sutton has not had a touchdown catch.
  • This week Sutton will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (269.0 yards allowed per game).
  • With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Sutton put together a 60-yard performance against the Chargers last week on three catches (20 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.
  • Over his last three outings, Sutton racked up nine catches on 17 targets and averaged 35.0 receiving yards.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

95

18.4%

57

763

2

10

16.4%

Noah Fant

88

17.1%

67

654

4

11

18.0%

Tim Patrick

75

14.5%

47

639

5

10

16.4%

Jerry Jeudy

51

9.9%

36

437

0

3

4.9%

Powered By Data Skrive