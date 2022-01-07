Before Courtland Sutton hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Sutton and the Denver Broncos (7-9) square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sutton has grabbed 57 balls, with a team-high 763 receiving yards plus two touchdowns. He has been targeted 95 times, and is averaging 47.7 yards per game.

So far this season, 18.4% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Sutton's way.

Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Sutton is averaging 62 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Chiefs, 17.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (44.5).

In five matchups versus the Chiefs, Sutton has not had a touchdown catch.

This week Sutton will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (269.0 yards allowed per game).

With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Sutton put together a 60-yard performance against the Chargers last week on three catches (20 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.

Over his last three outings, Sutton racked up nine catches on 17 targets and averaged 35.0 receiving yards.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 95 18.4% 57 763 2 10 16.4% Noah Fant 88 17.1% 67 654 4 11 18.0% Tim Patrick 75 14.5% 47 639 5 10 16.4% Jerry Jeudy 51 9.9% 36 437 0 3 4.9%

Powered By Data Skrive