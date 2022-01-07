Skip to main content
D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for D'Andre Swift, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Swift and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) take the field against the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Swift has racked up a team-best 587 rushing yards (36.7 per game) with four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 58 passes for 436 yards (27.3 per game) with two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 144, or 35.9%, of his team's 401 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Lions have thrown the ball in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Swift's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In his three career matchups against them, Swift has averaged 24.3 rushing yards per game versus the Packers, 18.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Swift, in three matchups against the Packers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Allowing 109.8 rushing yards per game, the Packers have the 13th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This season the Packers are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

  • Swift put together a 32-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Seahawks, carrying the ball four times (averaging eight yards per carry).
  • Over his last three games, Swift has 32 rushing yards on four carries (10.7 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Andre Swift

144

35.9%

587

4

18

36.0%

4.1

Jamaal Williams

140

34.9%

558

3

22

44.0%

4.0

Craig Reynolds

52

13.0%

228

0

3

6.0%

4.4

Godwin Igwebuike

18

4.5%

118

1

1

2.0%

6.6

Powered By Data Skrive