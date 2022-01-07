D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Swift has racked up a team-best 587 rushing yards (36.7 per game) with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 58 passes for 436 yards (27.3 per game) with two touchdowns.
- He has handled 144, or 35.9%, of his team's 401 rushing attempts this season.
- The Lions have thrown the ball in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Swift's matchup with the Packers.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In his three career matchups against them, Swift has averaged 24.3 rushing yards per game versus the Packers, 18.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Swift, in three matchups against the Packers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Allowing 109.8 rushing yards per game, the Packers have the 13th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This season the Packers are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).
Recent Performances
- Swift put together a 32-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Seahawks, carrying the ball four times (averaging eight yards per carry).
- Over his last three games, Swift has 32 rushing yards on four carries (10.7 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.
Swift's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Andre Swift
144
35.9%
587
4
18
36.0%
4.1
Jamaal Williams
140
34.9%
558
3
22
44.0%
4.0
Craig Reynolds
52
13.0%
228
0
3
6.0%
4.4
Godwin Igwebuike
18
4.5%
118
1
1
2.0%
6.6
Powered By Data Skrive