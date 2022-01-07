Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for D'Andre Swift, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Swift and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) take the field against the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Swift has racked up a team-best 587 rushing yards (36.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 58 passes for 436 yards (27.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

He has handled 144, or 35.9%, of his team's 401 rushing attempts this season.

The Lions have thrown the ball in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his three career matchups against them, Swift has averaged 24.3 rushing yards per game versus the Packers, 18.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Swift, in three matchups against the Packers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Allowing 109.8 rushing yards per game, the Packers have the 13th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This season the Packers are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

Swift put together a 32-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Seahawks, carrying the ball four times (averaging eight yards per carry).

Over his last three games, Swift has 32 rushing yards on four carries (10.7 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Andre Swift 144 35.9% 587 4 18 36.0% 4.1 Jamaal Williams 140 34.9% 558 3 22 44.0% 4.0 Craig Reynolds 52 13.0% 228 0 3 6.0% 4.4 Godwin Igwebuike 18 4.5% 118 1 1 2.0% 6.6

Powered By Data Skrive