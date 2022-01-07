In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about D.J. Moore and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Moore's Carolina Panthers (5-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC South foes at Raymond James Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore has 86 catches (153 targets) and paces the Panthers with 1,070 receiving yards (66.9 ypg) plus four touchdowns.

So far this season, 27.5% of the 556 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.

Moore (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moore's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Moore's 70.4 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Buccaneers are 4.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In seven matchups, Moore has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers are allowing 258.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Saints, Moore was targeted eight times, totaling 29 yards on three receptions.

Moore has racked up 132 receiving yards (44.0 per game), hauling in 14 passes on 31 targets over his last three games.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 153 27.5% 86 1070 4 12 25.0% Robby Anderson 101 18.2% 46 469 4 7 14.6% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.4% 37 343 1 2 4.2% Brandon Zylstra 23 4.1% 18 250 1 2 4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive