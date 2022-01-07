Skip to main content
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about D.J. Moore and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Moore's Carolina Panthers (5-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC South foes at Raymond James Stadium.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Moore has 86 catches (153 targets) and paces the Panthers with 1,070 receiving yards (66.9 ypg) plus four touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 27.5% of the 556 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.
  • Moore (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Moore's 70.4 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Buccaneers are 4.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In seven matchups, Moore has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Buccaneers.
  • The Buccaneers are allowing 258.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Buccaneers have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Saints, Moore was targeted eight times, totaling 29 yards on three receptions.
  • Moore has racked up 132 receiving yards (44.0 per game), hauling in 14 passes on 31 targets over his last three games.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

153

27.5%

86

1070

4

12

25.0%

Robby Anderson

101

18.2%

46

469

4

7

14.6%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.4%

37

343

1

2

4.2%

Brandon Zylstra

23

4.1%

18

250

1

2

4.2%

