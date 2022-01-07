D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moore has 86 catches (153 targets) and paces the Panthers with 1,070 receiving yards (66.9 ypg) plus four touchdowns.
- So far this season, 27.5% of the 556 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.
- Moore (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Moore's 70.4 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Buccaneers are 4.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In seven matchups, Moore has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Buccaneers.
- The Buccaneers are allowing 258.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- The Buccaneers have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Saints, Moore was targeted eight times, totaling 29 yards on three receptions.
- Moore has racked up 132 receiving yards (44.0 per game), hauling in 14 passes on 31 targets over his last three games.
Moore's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
153
27.5%
86
1070
4
12
25.0%
Robby Anderson
101
18.2%
46
469
4
7
14.6%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.4%
37
343
1
2
4.2%
Brandon Zylstra
23
4.1%
18
250
1
2
4.2%
