D'Onta Foreman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

Before placing any wagers on D'Onta Foreman's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Foreman and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) play the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Foreman has piled up 112 carries for 497 yards (62.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • And he has caught eight passes for 108 yards (13.5 per game).
  • He has handled 112, or 21.6%, of his team's 519 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • Against the Texans, Foreman's 12.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 60.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Foreman, in two matchups versus the Texans, has not run for a TD.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 32nd in the NFL, allowing 143.4 yards per game.
  • This season the Texans are ranked 31st in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (25).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Dolphins, Foreman rushed for 132 yards on 26 carries (averaging 5.1 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Foreman has 257 rushing yards on 57 attempts (85.7 yards per carry) and two touchdowns over his last three games.

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Onta Foreman

112

21.6%

497

3

19

24.4%

4.4

Derrick Henry

219

42.2%

937

10

32

41.0%

4.3

Dontrell Hilliard

47

9.1%

293

2

3

3.8%

6.2

Ryan Tannehill

53

10.2%

272

7

14

17.9%

5.1

