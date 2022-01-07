Before placing any wagers on D'Onta Foreman's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Foreman and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) play the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Foreman has piled up 112 carries for 497 yards (62.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

And he has caught eight passes for 108 yards (13.5 per game).

He has handled 112, or 21.6%, of his team's 519 rushing attempts this season.

The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Foreman's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

Against the Texans, Foreman's 12.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 60.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Foreman, in two matchups versus the Texans, has not run for a TD.

In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 32nd in the NFL, allowing 143.4 yards per game.

This season the Texans are ranked 31st in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (25).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Dolphins, Foreman rushed for 132 yards on 26 carries (averaging 5.1 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.

Foreman has 257 rushing yards on 57 attempts (85.7 yards per carry) and two touchdowns over his last three games.

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Onta Foreman 112 21.6% 497 3 19 24.4% 4.4 Derrick Henry 219 42.2% 937 10 32 41.0% 4.3 Dontrell Hilliard 47 9.1% 293 2 3 3.8% 6.2 Ryan Tannehill 53 10.2% 272 7 14 17.9% 5.1

Powered By Data Skrive