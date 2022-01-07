D'Onta Foreman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston
D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds
D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Foreman has piled up 112 carries for 497 yards (62.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- And he has caught eight passes for 108 yards (13.5 per game).
- He has handled 112, or 21.6%, of his team's 519 rushing attempts this season.
- The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Houston
- Against the Texans, Foreman's 12.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 60.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Foreman, in two matchups versus the Texans, has not run for a TD.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 32nd in the NFL, allowing 143.4 yards per game.
- This season the Texans are ranked 31st in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (25).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Dolphins, Foreman rushed for 132 yards on 26 carries (averaging 5.1 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
- Foreman has 257 rushing yards on 57 attempts (85.7 yards per carry) and two touchdowns over his last three games.
Foreman's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Onta Foreman
112
21.6%
497
3
19
24.4%
4.4
Derrick Henry
219
42.2%
937
10
32
41.0%
4.3
Dontrell Hilliard
47
9.1%
293
2
3
3.8%
6.2
Ryan Tannehill
53
10.2%
272
7
14
17.9%
5.1
