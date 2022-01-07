Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Prescott has thrown for 4,154 yards (259.6 ypg) on 389-of-569 passing with 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.
- He also adds 146 rushing yards (9.1 ypg) on 48 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
- Prescott has thrown 88 passes in the red zone this season, 55.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Prescott averages 235 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Eagles, 38.5 fewer yards his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Prescott threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in three of those matchups against the Eagles.
- The 229.4 passing yards the Eagles allow per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Eagles have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Prescott had 226 yards while completing 63.2% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns.
- Prescott tacked on five carries for 20 yards, averaging four yards per carry in the running game.
- In his last three outings, Prescott has thrown for 773 yards (257.7 per game) while completing 80 of 114 passes (70.2%), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He's also rushed 11 times for 40 yards, averaging 13.3 yards per game.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
118
19.1%
77
1057
6
10
10.9%
Dalton Schultz
101
16.3%
75
787
6
12
13.0%
Amari Cooper
97
15.7%
63
786
8
16
17.4%
