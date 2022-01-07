Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Before placing any wagers on Dak Prescott's player prop betting options for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (11-5) and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East foes at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Prescott has thrown for 4,154 yards (259.6 ypg) on 389-of-569 passing with 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.
  • He also adds 146 rushing yards (9.1 ypg) on 48 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
  • Prescott has thrown 88 passes in the red zone this season, 55.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Prescott's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Prescott averages 235 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Eagles, 38.5 fewer yards his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Prescott threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in three of those matchups against the Eagles.
  • The 229.4 passing yards the Eagles allow per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Eagles have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Prescott had 226 yards while completing 63.2% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns.
  • Prescott tacked on five carries for 20 yards, averaging four yards per carry in the running game.
  • In his last three outings, Prescott has thrown for 773 yards (257.7 per game) while completing 80 of 114 passes (70.2%), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 11 times for 40 yards, averaging 13.3 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

118

19.1%

77

1057

6

10

10.9%

Dalton Schultz

101

16.3%

75

787

6

12

13.0%

Amari Cooper

97

15.7%

63

786

8

16

17.4%

Powered By Data Skrive