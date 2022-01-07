Before placing any wagers on Dak Prescott's player prop betting options for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (11-5) and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East foes at Lincoln Financial Field.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott has thrown for 4,154 yards (259.6 ypg) on 389-of-569 passing with 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.

He also adds 146 rushing yards (9.1 ypg) on 48 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Prescott has thrown 88 passes in the red zone this season, 55.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Prescott averages 235 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Eagles, 38.5 fewer yards his over/under in Saturday's game.

Prescott threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in three of those matchups against the Eagles.

The 229.4 passing yards the Eagles allow per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Eagles have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Prescott had 226 yards while completing 63.2% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns.

Prescott tacked on five carries for 20 yards, averaging four yards per carry in the running game.

In his last three outings, Prescott has thrown for 773 yards (257.7 per game) while completing 80 of 114 passes (70.2%), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He's also rushed 11 times for 40 yards, averaging 13.3 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 118 19.1% 77 1057 6 10 10.9% Dalton Schultz 101 16.3% 75 787 6 12 13.0% Amari Cooper 97 15.7% 63 786 8 16 17.4%

