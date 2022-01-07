Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) carry a four-game winning run into a Week 18 clash against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in 12 of 16 games (75%) this season.

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in 10 of 16 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 56 points per game, 12.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 50.7, 7.2 points above Saturday's over/under of 43.5.

The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 3.4 points below the 46.9 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

Cowboys stats and trends

Against the spread, Dallas is 12-4-0 this year.

This season, the Cowboys have an ATS record of 6-3 in their nine games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Dallas has gone over the point total in 43.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Cowboys put up 29.9 points per game, 9.0 more than the Eagles allow per contest (20.9).

When Dallas puts up more than 20.9 points, it is 10-2 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

The Cowboys average 83.1 more yards per game (402.8) than the Eagles give up per matchup (319.7).

In games that Dallas picks up more than 319.7 yards, the team is 12-1 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia is 9-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over on nine of 16 set point totals (56.2%).

This season the Eagles score 5.3 more points per game (26.1) than the Cowboys surrender (20.8).

When Philadelphia records more than 20.8 points, it is 9-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall.

The Eagles collect only 9.5 more yards per game (362.8) than the Cowboys allow per contest (353.3).

In games that Philadelphia picks up more than 353.3 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 15 times, 18 fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (33).

Home and road insights

Philadelphia is 3-4 overall, and 4-3 against the spread, at home.

At home, as 4.5-point underdogs or more, the Eagles are unbeaten ATS (2-0).

This year, in seven games at home, Philadelphia has gone over the total five times.

The average point total in Eagles home games this season is 46.9 points, 3.4 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

In away games, Dallas is 7-1 against the spread, and 6-2 overall.

On the road, the Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as 4.5-point favorites or more.

Dallas has gone over the total twice in eight away games this season.

This season, Cowboys away games average 50.1 points, 6.6 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

