Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

Sportsbooks have installed player props for Dalvin Cook ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Cook's Minnesota Vikings (7-9) play the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Minnesota's top rusher, Cook, has carried the ball 235 times for 1,080 yards (67.5 per game), with six touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 33 passes for 221 yards (13.8 per game).
  • He has handled 235, or 55.0%, of his team's 427 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Over his seven career matchups against the Bears, Cook averaged 57.6 rushing yards per game, 33.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cook has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups versus the Bears, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • Cook will go up against a Bears squad that allows 126.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Vikings are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (14 this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Packers, Cook carried the ball nine times for 13 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Cook has rushed for 102 yards (34.0 per game) on 37 carries.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dalvin Cook

235

55.0%

1,080

6

45

54.2%

4.6

Alexander Mattison

129

30.2%

473

3

28

33.7%

3.7

Kirk Cousins

28

6.6%

116

1

4

4.8%

4.1

Wayne Gallman

28

6.6%

104

0

1

1.2%

3.7

