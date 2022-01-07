Sportsbooks have installed player props for Dalvin Cook ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Cook's Minnesota Vikings (7-9) play the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Minnesota's top rusher, Cook, has carried the ball 235 times for 1,080 yards (67.5 per game), with six touchdowns.

He's also caught 33 passes for 221 yards (13.8 per game).

He has handled 235, or 55.0%, of his team's 427 rushing attempts this season.

The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Over his seven career matchups against the Bears, Cook averaged 57.6 rushing yards per game, 33.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cook has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups versus the Bears, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Cook will go up against a Bears squad that allows 126.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.

The Vikings are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (14 this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Packers, Cook carried the ball nine times for 13 yards.

Over his last three games, Cook has rushed for 102 yards (34.0 per game) on 37 carries.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dalvin Cook 235 55.0% 1,080 6 45 54.2% 4.6 Alexander Mattison 129 30.2% 473 3 28 33.7% 3.7 Kirk Cousins 28 6.6% 116 1 4 4.8% 4.1 Wayne Gallman 28 6.6% 104 0 1 1.2% 3.7

