Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Minnesota's top rusher, Cook, has carried the ball 235 times for 1,080 yards (67.5 per game), with six touchdowns.
- He's also caught 33 passes for 221 yards (13.8 per game).
- He has handled 235, or 55.0%, of his team's 427 rushing attempts this season.
- The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Over his seven career matchups against the Bears, Cook averaged 57.6 rushing yards per game, 33.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cook has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups versus the Bears, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- Cook will go up against a Bears squad that allows 126.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
- The Vikings are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (14 this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Packers, Cook carried the ball nine times for 13 yards.
- Over his last three games, Cook has rushed for 102 yards (34.0 per game) on 37 carries.
Cook's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dalvin Cook
235
55.0%
1,080
6
45
54.2%
4.6
Alexander Mattison
129
30.2%
473
3
28
33.7%
3.7
Kirk Cousins
28
6.6%
116
1
4
4.8%
4.1
Wayne Gallman
28
6.6%
104
0
1
1.2%
3.7
