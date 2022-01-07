Skip to main content
Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami

Before placing any bets on Damien Harris' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East foes hit the field in Week 18 when Harris and the New England Patriots (10-6) meet the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has churned out a team-high 892 rushing yards (55.8 per game) and scored 14 touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 14 catches for 96 yards (6.0 per game).
  • He has handled 191, or 41.3%, of his team's 462 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Patriots have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • In his four career matchups against them, Harris has averaged 25 rushing yards per game versus the Dolphins, 32.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Harris has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Dolphins.
  • The Dolphins give up 108.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.
  • Harris and the Patriots will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Harris ran for 35 yards on nine carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • He also reeled in one pass for 12 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Harris has rushed for 138 yards (46.0 per game) on 27 carries with five touchdowns.

Harris' New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Damien Harris

191

41.3%

892

14

40

45.5%

4.7

Rhamondre Stevenson

129

27.9%

572

5

23

26.1%

4.4

Brandon Bolden

37

8.0%

180

0

7

8.0%

4.9

Mac Jones

41

8.9%

125

0

7

8.0%

3.0

