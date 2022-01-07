Before placing any bets on Damien Harris' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East foes hit the field in Week 18 when Harris and the New England Patriots (10-6) meet the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has churned out a team-high 892 rushing yards (55.8 per game) and scored 14 touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 14 catches for 96 yards (6.0 per game).

He has handled 191, or 41.3%, of his team's 462 rushing attempts this season.

The Patriots have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Miami

In his four career matchups against them, Harris has averaged 25 rushing yards per game versus the Dolphins, 32.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Harris has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Dolphins.

The Dolphins give up 108.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.

Harris and the Patriots will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Harris ran for 35 yards on nine carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

He also reeled in one pass for 12 yards.

Over his last three games, Harris has rushed for 138 yards (46.0 per game) on 27 carries with five touchdowns.

Harris' New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Damien Harris 191 41.3% 892 14 40 45.5% 4.7 Rhamondre Stevenson 129 27.9% 572 5 23 26.1% 4.4 Brandon Bolden 37 8.0% 180 0 7 8.0% 4.9 Mac Jones 41 8.9% 125 0 7 8.0% 3.0

