Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami
Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds
Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has churned out a team-high 892 rushing yards (55.8 per game) and scored 14 touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 14 catches for 96 yards (6.0 per game).
- He has handled 191, or 41.3%, of his team's 462 rushing attempts this season.
- The Patriots have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Miami
- In his four career matchups against them, Harris has averaged 25 rushing yards per game versus the Dolphins, 32.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Harris has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Dolphins.
- The Dolphins give up 108.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.
- Harris and the Patriots will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Harris ran for 35 yards on nine carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- He also reeled in one pass for 12 yards.
- Over his last three games, Harris has rushed for 138 yards (46.0 per game) on 27 carries with five touchdowns.
Harris' New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Damien Harris
191
41.3%
892
14
40
45.5%
4.7
Rhamondre Stevenson
129
27.9%
572
5
23
26.1%
4.4
Brandon Bolden
37
8.0%
180
0
7
8.0%
4.9
Mac Jones
41
8.9%
125
0
7
8.0%
3.0
