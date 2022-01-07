There will be player prop betting options available for Dare Ogunbowale ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Ogunbowale and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Odds

Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ogunbowale has taken 32 carries for 107 yards (6.7 per game) and one touchdown.

He's also caught 10 passes for 89 yards (5.6 per game) with one touchdown.

He has received 32 of his team's 361 carries this season (8.9%).

The Jaguars have called a pass in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

In his four career matchups against them, Ogunbowale has averaged 12.5 rushing yards per game versus the Colts, 30.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ogunbowale, in four matchups against the Colts, has not run for a TD.

In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 12th in the league, conceding 109.6 yards per game.

The Colts have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns, fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Patriots, Ogunbowale rushed for 36 yards on nine carries (averaging four yards per carry).

He racked up 32 yards on two receptions and caught one touchdown pass.

In his last three games, Ogunbowale has rushed for 94 yards on 27 carries (31.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

Ogunbowale has caught five passes for 52 yards (17.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Ogunbowale's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dare Ogunbowale 32 8.9% 107 1 4 7.7% 3.3 James Robinson 164 45.4% 767 8 24 46.2% 4.7 Trevor Lawrence 63 17.5% 317 2 12 23.1% 5.0 Carlos Hyde 72 19.9% 253 1 10 19.2% 3.5

