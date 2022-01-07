Dare Ogunbowale Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Odds
Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ogunbowale has taken 32 carries for 107 yards (6.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- He's also caught 10 passes for 89 yards (5.6 per game) with one touchdown.
- He has received 32 of his team's 361 carries this season (8.9%).
- The Jaguars have called a pass in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- In his four career matchups against them, Ogunbowale has averaged 12.5 rushing yards per game versus the Colts, 30.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ogunbowale, in four matchups against the Colts, has not run for a TD.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 12th in the league, conceding 109.6 yards per game.
- The Colts have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns, fourth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Patriots, Ogunbowale rushed for 36 yards on nine carries (averaging four yards per carry).
- He racked up 32 yards on two receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
- In his last three games, Ogunbowale has rushed for 94 yards on 27 carries (31.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
- Ogunbowale has caught five passes for 52 yards (17.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
Ogunbowale's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dare Ogunbowale
32
8.9%
107
1
4
7.7%
3.3
James Robinson
164
45.4%
767
8
24
46.2%
4.7
Trevor Lawrence
63
17.5%
317
2
12
23.1%
5.0
Carlos Hyde
72
19.9%
253
1
10
19.2%
3.5
