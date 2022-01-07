Skip to main content
Dare Ogunbowale Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

There will be player prop betting options available for Dare Ogunbowale ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Ogunbowale and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ogunbowale has taken 32 carries for 107 yards (6.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 10 passes for 89 yards (5.6 per game) with one touchdown.
  • He has received 32 of his team's 361 carries this season (8.9%).
  • The Jaguars have called a pass in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • In his four career matchups against them, Ogunbowale has averaged 12.5 rushing yards per game versus the Colts, 30.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ogunbowale, in four matchups against the Colts, has not run for a TD.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 12th in the league, conceding 109.6 yards per game.
  • The Colts have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns, fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Patriots, Ogunbowale rushed for 36 yards on nine carries (averaging four yards per carry).
  • He racked up 32 yards on two receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
  • In his last three games, Ogunbowale has rushed for 94 yards on 27 carries (31.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • Ogunbowale has caught five passes for 52 yards (17.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Ogunbowale's Jacksonville Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dare Ogunbowale

32

8.9%

107

1

4

7.7%

3.3

James Robinson

164

45.4%

767

8

24

46.2%

4.7

Trevor Lawrence

63

17.5%

317

2

12

23.1%

5.0

Carlos Hyde

72

19.9%

253

1

10

19.2%

3.5

Powered By Data Skrive