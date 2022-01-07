In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Darnell Mooney and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC North opponents square off in Week 18 when Mooney's Chicago Bears (6-10) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mooney's 929 receiving yards (58.1 per game) lead the Bears. He has 69 catches on 124 targets with four touchdowns.

Mooney has been the target of 25.1% (124 total) of his team's 494 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Mooney has been on the receiving end of 17.2% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.3% of the time while running the ball 47.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Mooney has averaged 38.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Vikings, 17.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Mooney has caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 272.1 passing yards the Vikings give up per game makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Vikings have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Giants last week, Mooney was targeted 13 times and racked up 69 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Mooney has reeled in 17 passes (on 29 targets) for 189 yards (63.0 per game) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 124 25.1% 69 929 4 10 17.2% Cole Kmet 88 17.8% 56 564 0 12 20.7% Allen Robinson II 62 12.6% 36 388 1 4 6.9% Marquise Goodwin 37 7.5% 18 300 1 3 5.2%

Powered By Data Skrive