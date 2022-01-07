Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has churned out a team-high 541 rushing yards (33.8 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
- He's also caught 44 passes for 422 yards (26.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
- His team has rushed the ball 402 times this season, and he's handled 137 of those attempts (34.1%).
- The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while running the ball 38.9% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Broncos.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Williams has averaged 9.8 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Broncos, 43.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Williams has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Broncos.
- The Broncos allow 109.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
- The Broncos have conceded nine rushing touchdowns, third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Williams put together an 88-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bengals, carrying the ball 14 times (averaging 6.3 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
- He also caught three passes for 19 yards.
- Williams has 155 yards on 30 carries (51.7 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns during his last three games.
- He has tacked on six catches for 49 yards (16.3 per game).
Williams' Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrel Williams
137
34.1%
541
6
28
38.9%
3.9
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
119
29.6%
517
4
12
16.7%
4.3
Patrick Mahomes II
57
14.2%
327
2
13
18.1%
5.7
Derrick Gore
44
10.9%
226
2
8
11.1%
5.1
Powered By Data Skrive