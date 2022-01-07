Darrel Williams will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC West rivals square off in Week 18 when Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) take the field against the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has churned out a team-high 541 rushing yards (33.8 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

He's also caught 44 passes for 422 yards (26.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 402 times this season, and he's handled 137 of those attempts (34.1%).

The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while running the ball 38.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Denver

Williams has averaged 9.8 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Broncos, 43.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Williams has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Broncos.

The Broncos allow 109.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.

The Broncos have conceded nine rushing touchdowns, third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Williams put together an 88-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bengals, carrying the ball 14 times (averaging 6.3 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.

He also caught three passes for 19 yards.

Williams has 155 yards on 30 carries (51.7 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns during his last three games.

He has tacked on six catches for 49 yards (16.3 per game).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrel Williams 137 34.1% 541 6 28 38.9% 3.9 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 29.6% 517 4 12 16.7% 4.3 Patrick Mahomes II 57 14.2% 327 2 13 18.1% 5.7 Derrick Gore 44 10.9% 226 2 8 11.1% 5.1

