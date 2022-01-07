Skip to main content
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver

Darrel Williams will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC West rivals square off in Week 18 when Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) take the field against the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has churned out a team-high 541 rushing yards (33.8 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 44 passes for 422 yards (26.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 402 times this season, and he's handled 137 of those attempts (34.1%).
  • The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while running the ball 38.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Broncos.

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Williams has averaged 9.8 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Broncos, 43.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Williams has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Broncos.
  • The Broncos allow 109.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Broncos have conceded nine rushing touchdowns, third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Williams put together an 88-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bengals, carrying the ball 14 times (averaging 6.3 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • He also caught three passes for 19 yards.
  • Williams has 155 yards on 30 carries (51.7 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns during his last three games.
  • He has tacked on six catches for 49 yards (16.3 per game).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrel Williams

137

34.1%

541

6

28

38.9%

3.9

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

119

29.6%

517

4

12

16.7%

4.3

Patrick Mahomes II

57

14.2%

327

2

13

18.1%

5.7

Derrick Gore

44

10.9%

226

2

8

11.1%

5.1

