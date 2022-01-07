Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Henderson has taken 149 carries for 688 yards (43 per game) and five touchdowns.
- And he has caught 29 passes for 176 yards (11 per game) with three TDs.
- His team has run the ball 393 times this season, and he's handled 149 of those attempts (37.9%).
- The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Against the 49ers, Henderson's 36.8 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 2.7 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In five games versus the 49ers Henderson has not rushed for a touchdown.
- Conceding 106 rushing yards per game, the 49ers have the ninth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- Henderson and the Rams will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (17).
Recent Performances
- Henderson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Ravens.
- Henderson has seven carries for 40 yards (13.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrell Henderson
149
37.9%
688
5
24
31.6%
4.6
Sony Michel
187
47.6%
802
4
41
53.9%
4.3
Robert Woods
8
2.0%
46
1
2
2.6%
5.8
Matthew Stafford
32
8.1%
43
0
7
9.2%
1.3
