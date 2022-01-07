In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Darrell Henderson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. NFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) play the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Henderson has taken 149 carries for 688 yards (43 per game) and five touchdowns.

And he has caught 29 passes for 176 yards (11 per game) with three TDs.

His team has run the ball 393 times this season, and he's handled 149 of those attempts (37.9%).

The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henderson's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Against the 49ers, Henderson's 36.8 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 2.7 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In five games versus the 49ers Henderson has not rushed for a touchdown.

Conceding 106 rushing yards per game, the 49ers have the ninth-ranked run defense in the NFL.

Henderson and the Rams will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (17).

Recent Performances

Henderson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Ravens.

Henderson has seven carries for 40 yards (13.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrell Henderson 149 37.9% 688 5 24 31.6% 4.6 Sony Michel 187 47.6% 802 4 41 53.9% 4.3 Robert Woods 8 2.0% 46 1 2 2.6% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 32 8.1% 43 0 7 9.2% 1.3

Powered By Data Skrive