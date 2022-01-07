Skip to main content
Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Before Darren Waller hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC West foes play in Week 18 when Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waller has 643 receiving yards on 53 receptions (84 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 40.2 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 14.2% of the 591 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.
  • Waller has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 15.9% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.9% of the time while running the ball 39.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Waller's 59.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chargers are 1.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Waller, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Waller's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • The Chargers are conceding 237.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chargers' defense is 18th in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Waller did not record a catch in last week's game against the Colts.
  • Over his last three outings, Waller's targets have resulted in zero receptions for 0 yards (0.0 ypg).

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darren Waller

84

14.2%

53

643

2

11

15.9%

Hunter Renfrow

123

20.8%

99

1025

7

21

30.4%

Zay Jones

62

10.5%

42

519

1

3

4.3%

Bryan Edwards

54

9.1%

30

508

3

7

10.1%

