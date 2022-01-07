Before Darren Waller hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC West foes play in Week 18 when Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waller has 643 receiving yards on 53 receptions (84 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 40.2 yards per game.

So far this season, 14.2% of the 591 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.

Waller has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 15.9% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.9% of the time while running the ball 39.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Waller's 59.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chargers are 1.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Waller, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Waller's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

The Chargers are conceding 237.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers' defense is 18th in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Waller did not record a catch in last week's game against the Colts.

Over his last three outings, Waller's targets have resulted in zero receptions for 0 yards (0.0 ypg).

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darren Waller 84 14.2% 53 643 2 11 15.9% Hunter Renfrow 123 20.8% 99 1025 7 21 30.4% Zay Jones 62 10.5% 42 519 1 3 4.3% Bryan Edwards 54 9.1% 30 508 3 7 10.1%

