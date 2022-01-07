Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Davante Adams and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC North rivals take the field in Week 18 when Adams and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) meet the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Adams' 1,498 receiving yards (93.6 per game) lead the Packers. He has 117 catches on 162 targets with 11 touchdowns.

Adams has been the target of 162 of his team's 558 passing attempts this season, or 29.0% of the target share.

With 27 targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 24.8% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Adams is averaging 55.6 receiving yards per game in 11 career matchups against the Lions, 3.1 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (52.5).

Adams, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch five times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those five games.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The 255.6 passing yards the Lions yield per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Adams caught 11 passes for 136 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 14 times.

Over his last three games, Adams' 27 receptions (on 34 targets) have led to 294 receiving yards (98.0 per game) and four touchdowns.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 162 29.0% 117 1498 11 27 24.8% Allen Lazard 54 9.7% 35 438 6 12 11.0% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 54 9.7% 26 430 3 8 7.3% Aaron Jones 65 11.6% 52 391 6 15 13.8%

