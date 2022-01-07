David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee
David Johnson Prop Bet Odds
David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Johnson has racked up 62 carries for 200 yards (12.5 per game).
- He also averages 13.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 29 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown.
- He has received 62 of his team's 399 carries this season (15.5%).
- The Texans have thrown the ball in 56.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Johnson averaged 53 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Titans, 35.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two of three games versus the Titans Johnson has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- Note: Johnson's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- Johnson will go up against a Titans squad that allows 85.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.
- The Texans are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (14 this year).
Recent Performances
- Johnson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the 49ers.
- Over his last three outings, Johnson has 24 rushing yards (8.0 per game) on six carries.
Johnson's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Johnson
62
15.5%
200
0
7
14.3%
3.2
Rex Burkhead
110
27.6%
403
3
14
28.6%
3.7
Royce Freeman
56
-
169
0
6
-
3.0
Tyrod Taylor
19
4.8%
151
3
4
8.2%
7.9
