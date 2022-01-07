There will be player prop bet markets available for David Johnson before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Johnson and the Houston Texans (4-12) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Johnson has racked up 62 carries for 200 yards (12.5 per game).

He also averages 13.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 29 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown.

He has received 62 of his team's 399 carries this season (15.5%).

The Texans have thrown the ball in 56.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Johnson averaged 53 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Titans, 35.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two of three games versus the Titans Johnson has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Note: Johnson's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

Johnson will go up against a Titans squad that allows 85.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.

The Texans are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (14 this year).

Recent Performances

Johnson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the 49ers.

Over his last three outings, Johnson has 24 rushing yards (8.0 per game) on six carries.

Johnson's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Johnson 62 15.5% 200 0 7 14.3% 3.2 Rex Burkhead 110 27.6% 403 3 14 28.6% 3.7 Royce Freeman 56 - 169 0 6 - 3.0 Tyrod Taylor 19 4.8% 151 3 4 8.2% 7.9

