David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

There will be player prop bet markets available for David Johnson before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Johnson and the Houston Texans (4-12) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Johnson has racked up 62 carries for 200 yards (12.5 per game).
  • He also averages 13.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 29 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has received 62 of his team's 399 carries this season (15.5%).
  • The Texans have thrown the ball in 56.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Johnson averaged 53 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Titans, 35.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two of three games versus the Titans Johnson has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • Note: Johnson's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • Johnson will go up against a Titans squad that allows 85.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.
  • The Texans are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (14 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Johnson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the 49ers.
  • Over his last three outings, Johnson has 24 rushing yards (8.0 per game) on six carries.

Johnson's Houston Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Johnson

62

15.5%

200

0

7

14.3%

3.2

Rex Burkhead

110

27.6%

403

3

14

28.6%

3.7

Royce Freeman

56

-

169

0

6

-

3.0

Tyrod Taylor

19

4.8%

151

3

4

8.2%

7.9

