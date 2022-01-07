Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota

Before David Montgomery hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Montgomery and the Chicago Bears (6-10) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Montgomery has carried the ball 205 times for a team-high 777 yards (48.6 per game), with seven touchdowns.
  • He also averages 18.4 receiving yards per game, catching 40 passes for 294 yards.
  • He has handled 205, or 45.6%, of his team's 450 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bears, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.3% of the time while running the football 47.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Montgomery's matchup with the Vikings.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Montgomery averaged 74.4 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups against the Vikings, 2.9 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Montgomery has had a rushing touchdown in two games against the Vikings, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Montgomery will go up against a Vikings squad that allows 133.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.
  • Montgomery and the Bears will face off against the NFL's 19th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (15).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Giants, Montgomery rushed for 64 yards on 22 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • He tacked on two receptions for 17 yards in the passing game.
  • Montgomery has 169 rushing yards (56.3 ypg) on 61 carries with three touchdowns during his last three games.
  • He's also caught 14 passes for 101 yards (33.7 per game).

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Montgomery

205

45.6%

777

7

42

51.9%

3.8

Khalil Herbert

99

22.0%

422

2

8

9.9%

4.3

Justin Fields

72

16.0%

420

2

9

11.1%

5.8

Damien Williams

40

8.9%

164

2

8

9.9%

4.1

Powered By Data Skrive