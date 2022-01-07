David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota
David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds
David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Montgomery has carried the ball 205 times for a team-high 777 yards (48.6 per game), with seven touchdowns.
- He also averages 18.4 receiving yards per game, catching 40 passes for 294 yards.
- He has handled 205, or 45.6%, of his team's 450 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bears, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.3% of the time while running the football 47.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Montgomery averaged 74.4 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups against the Vikings, 2.9 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Montgomery has had a rushing touchdown in two games against the Vikings, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Montgomery will go up against a Vikings squad that allows 133.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.
- Montgomery and the Bears will face off against the NFL's 19th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (15).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Giants, Montgomery rushed for 64 yards on 22 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- He tacked on two receptions for 17 yards in the passing game.
- Montgomery has 169 rushing yards (56.3 ypg) on 61 carries with three touchdowns during his last three games.
- He's also caught 14 passes for 101 yards (33.7 per game).
Montgomery's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Montgomery
205
45.6%
777
7
42
51.9%
3.8
Khalil Herbert
99
22.0%
422
2
8
9.9%
4.3
Justin Fields
72
16.0%
420
2
9
11.1%
5.8
Damien Williams
40
8.9%
164
2
8
9.9%
4.1
