Before David Montgomery hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Montgomery and the Chicago Bears (6-10) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Montgomery has carried the ball 205 times for a team-high 777 yards (48.6 per game), with seven touchdowns.

He also averages 18.4 receiving yards per game, catching 40 passes for 294 yards.

He has handled 205, or 45.6%, of his team's 450 rushing attempts this season.

The Bears, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.3% of the time while running the football 47.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Montgomery averaged 74.4 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups against the Vikings, 2.9 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Montgomery has had a rushing touchdown in two games against the Vikings, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Montgomery will go up against a Vikings squad that allows 133.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.

Montgomery and the Bears will face off against the NFL's 19th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (15).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Giants, Montgomery rushed for 64 yards on 22 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

He tacked on two receptions for 17 yards in the passing game.

Montgomery has 169 rushing yards (56.3 ypg) on 61 carries with three touchdowns during his last three games.

He's also caught 14 passes for 101 yards (33.7 per game).

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Montgomery 205 45.6% 777 7 42 51.9% 3.8 Khalil Herbert 99 22.0% 422 2 8 9.9% 4.3 Justin Fields 72 16.0% 420 2 9 11.1% 5.8 Damien Williams 40 8.9% 164 2 8 9.9% 4.1

